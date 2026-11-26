The journey of human waste does not necessarily have to end at a dumping site. In Busia, what households, hotels and institutions flush away is finding a second life in an unlikely place; the farm.
A faecal sludge treatment plant at the Busia Agricultural Training Centre is converting human waste collected from across town into organic fertiliser to boost local crop yields and curb environmental pollution.
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