They collect faecal sludge and biodegradable market waste, treat the materials, combine them through co-composting and produce organic manure that can be returned to agricultural land. [Istock Photos]

The journey of human waste does not necessarily have to end at a dumping site. In Busia, what households, hotels and institutions flush away is finding a second life in an unlikely place; the farm.

A faecal sludge treatment plant at the Busia Agricultural Training Centre is converting human waste collected from across town into organic fertiliser to boost local crop yields and curb environmental pollution.