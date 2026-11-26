Audio By Vocalize

Senior KenGen managers take guests through some of the planned power projects during the ongoing sustainable energy conference in Olkaria, Naivasha. KENGEN says it will inject an extra 250mw into the national grid by next year to meet the rising demand for electricity in the country. [Antony Gitonga,Standard]

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KENGEN) will inject an additional 250 MW into the national grid by next year to meet rising electricity demand and to cater for investors in the green energy park in Olkaria, Naivasha.

The electricity-generating company is targeting 80 MW from the Olkaria VII geothermal power plant and 26 MW from the Gogo hydropower plant in Migori County as part of the ambitious project.

This came as the State committed to supplying a total of 5,500 MW by 2034 to meet the country’s power demand, while noting that USD 12 billion was needed for the project.

According to Eng Peter Njenga, the chief executive officer, the company was undertaking various feasibility studies in solar, wind, and hydro as part of efforts to increase electricity production.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Sustainability Energy Conference in Olkaria, Naivasha, he said that the company had already injected 63.3 MW into the national grid from Olkaria.

“We are targeting a total of 250mw by 2027, and this will be sourced from various sources including geothermal, solar and wind,” he said.

Njenga added that they had identified a river in Nabuyole, Webuye, capable of producing 26 MW, while targeting 1,000 MW from wind energy in Marsabit.

At the green energy park, the CEO said that five investors were on the ground and pointed to the Kaishan fertiliser company, which had already started groundworks. [File,Standard]

He noted that Kengen was currently working with Djibouti, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Eswatini, and Bhutan to harness geothermal energy for their countries.

At the green energy park, the CEO said that five investors were on the ground and pointed to the Kaishan fertiliser company, which had already started groundworks.

“At our green energy park in Olkaria, investors are already building a green fertiliser plant powered by 165Mw of geothermal energy, and expected to create more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs,” he said.

On her part, Sophie Price, head of cooperation from the Canadian High Commission, said that they would continue to partner with Kenya in the energy sector.

She said that Canada was keen to support Kenya in nuclear energy, adding that her country had a long history in laboratories and research, and operated the world's largest operating nuclear plant.

“Canada is looking at opportunities to help support Kenya in its journey forward on nuclear,” she said.

John Mtuah, EPRA director of economic legislation, said that they had gazetted the electricity markets, bulk supply, and open access regulations to deepen the electricity markets.

“As a regulator, we'll keep to our mandates, ensure that we match the needs of the investors, and also protect consumers, at the same time ensuring that we have a sustainable energy sector,” he said.