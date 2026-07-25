Why conviction of Sharon killers is a big win against femicide, impunity

Audio By Vocalize

Several things stood out for me in the lengthy rendition of the Obado judgement by Justice Cecilia Githua on Thursday. The first was the utter heinousness, callousness and recklesness with which the murder of university student Sharon Otieno was undertaken.

The cold-heartedness that rationalises killing a 7-month-pregnant woman and her unborn baby is incomprehensible. The recklesness which does not even make great effort to cover tracks speaks to impunity, a belief that the killers had cover, and would get away with it. The second thing that struck me is the level of diligence and professionalism of our police investigators.

The evidence was meticulously collected and presented in such a manner that the murderers had little chance of escaping conviction. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) was on point in describing the conviction as evidence of professional, impartial, and diligent prosecution of serious criminal offences. Maybe there is hope after all.

The third thing that struck me is how quickly the mighty can fall. Like all nouveau riche, Governor Obado travels large and his trip to Milimani on Thursday was no exception. A few hours later, he was just one of thousands of prisoners, hauled to jail in a prison van. His stature, a sitting governor at the time of the crime, now a former governor, were of no substance. Unless he gets the conviction reversed on appeal, he could very well face the death penalty.

The ruling sent shockwaves through Kenya's political and legal spheres. It has been widely celebrated as a landmark moment in the nation's fight against impunity and in particular against gender-based violence. Delivered after a trial that spanned nearly eight years and saw the prosecution call 42 witnesses, the verdict has been met with widespread acclaim from women's rights groups, legal experts, and the public. It is being viewed not just as a conclusion to a high-profile case, but as a powerful affirmation of the rule of law and a significant step forward in the quest for justice for victims of femicide.

Women's rights advocates have been at the forefront of welcoming the judgment, describing it as a critical victory in the ongoing battle against the killing of women. Dr Nancy Baraza, who chaired the Presidential Task Force on Gender-Based Violence, stated that the judgment serves as a "strong warning to those hell-bent on committing femicide".

The Federation of Women Lawyers-Kenya (FIDA-Kenya) echoed these sentiments, with Senior Legal Counsel Brenda Yambo stating that the verdict demonstrates that "nobody is above the law". Perhaps the most resonant theme to emerge from the ruling is the powerful message. George Kegoro, an advocate and prominent human rights defender, described the conviction as "big, very big".

He noted that it "vindicates the increasingly beleaguered Kenyan Judiciary, reaffirms faith in the justice system and constitutes a victory for the movement against femicide". For the family of Sharon Otieno, the verdict brings a long-awaited sense of closure after an eight-year legal battle. Their lawyer, Victor Hezekiah, expressed gratitude to the court, saying, "We are happy with the conviction. We believe justice has at last been served to Sharon".

As the nation awaits the sentencing of Obado and his co-accused, scheduled for August 18, 2026, the implications of this conviction are already being felt. The case has not only brought a powerful predator to justice but has also sent a clear and unequivocal message: that lives, including those of women matter, and that those who seek to extinguish other lives criminally will face the full force of the law.

The journey to this point has been long and arduous, but the verdict stands as a testament to the resilience of the justice system that despite its numerous weaknesses has the capacity to deliver on its mandate. For Sharon Otieno, and for countless other women who have fallen victim to violence, this conviction marks a significant, if bittersweet, step toward a more just and equitable Kenya.

The old adage used to say that justice is available to all, but so is the intercontinental. On numerous occasions those with wealth and power have cheated the course of justice, but on Thursday this week, justice was truly blind; unmoved by wealth and power.

-The writer is an advocate of the High Court