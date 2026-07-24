FIDA: Sharon Otieno verdict restores faith in justice

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Former governor of Migori County Okoth Obado at the Milimani Law Courts on July 23, 2027. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (FIDA-Kenya) says the conviction of former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and two co-accused in the murder of Sharon Otieno restores public confidence in the justice system after a nearly eight-year wait for justice.



In a statement on Thursday, the organisation said the High Court judgment marked a step towards accountability in one of Kenya's most watched murder cases.



“While no judgment can restore the life of Sharon and her unborn baby, today's decision represents an important step towards accountability and reinforces public confidence that justice can be achieved through the rule of law,” said FIDA-Kenya.



The organisation noted that the case tested the resilience of Sharon's family, who pursued justice throughout the lengthy court process.



“This case has tested the resilience and patience of Sharon's family as they pursued justice through the courts. Throughout this period, the family has remained focused in their pursuit of accountability for the tragic loss of Sharon and her unborn child,” explained the organisation.



FIDA-Kenya also commended the court, prosecutors and witnesses for seeing the case through despite the challenges encountered over the years.



“FIDA-Kenya appreciates the diligence with which the court handled this complex matter, the efforts of the prosecution in presenting its case and the commitment of all parties to seeing the judicial process through despite the challenges encountered over the years,” the organisation observed.

People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua also welcomed the verdict but questioned the time taken to conclude the case.



“It has taken seven years and 10 months, 42 prosecution witnesses and 81 exhibits presented by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for justice for Sharon Otieno to finally arrive. While we commend the prosecution, justice must not take nearly a decade,” said Karua.



Karua urged the police, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the courts to handle all femicide cases with the same commitment.



“Across Kenya, from young girls to grandmothers, women continue to be lost to a horrific wave of femicide. Our police, ODPP and courts must bring the same rigour, urgency and commitment to every case, not only those that attract national attention. We must all do our part to end the killing of women,” she said.

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo also described the judgment as a clear demonstration that the law has the power to hold even powerful individuals accountable, saying it should be applied equally in all cases.

According to Odhiambo, the conviction of former Migori Governor Okoth Obado reflects the long-standing culture of power, patriarchy and impunity that has existed in the country's political landscape.

"Yesterday's verdict affirms that the law can, and must, pierce the armour of political office," she said.



The High Court on Thursday found Obado, Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero guilty of murdering 26-year-old Rongo University medical student Sharon Otieno.



Sharon, who was about seven months pregnant, was killed on September 3, 2018. Her death sparked national outrage and renewed calls for justice for victims of femicide and gender-based violence.