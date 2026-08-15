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There will be consequences, TSC now seeks to tame teachers' posts on social media

By Lewis Nyaundi | Aug. 15, 2026
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TSC Acting CEO Eveleen Mitei before Senate Education Committee at Bunge Towers, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is cracking the whip on teachers’ use of social media, warning those engaging in cyberbullying and unprofessional conduct that they will face disciplinary action.

The warning comes as teachers, particularly young ones, increasingly turn to social media to share their day-to-day experiences in the classroom.

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Related Topics

Teachers Promotion Teachers Social Media TSC CEO Eveleen Mitei Cyberbullying
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