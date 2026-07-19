Ol Kalou outcome sends ominous message to Ruto

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The morning chill of Nyandarua County had barely lifted when Mama Wanjiku arrived at the township primary school polling station. Wrapping her woolen shawl tighter against the cold, she expected the usual quiet, slow-moving lines that defined local mini-polls.

Instead, she found a bustling sea of humanity winding around the block. From youth sharing political commentary on their phones to elders leaning steadfastly on walking sticks, Ol Kalou had decided to defy expectations. By noon, it was clear that this was no ordinary by-election.

Across all 144 polling stations, the air crackled with the energy of a full-scale democratic showdown. Agents checked off names rapidly, and the ink on thousands of thumbs dried under the high afternoon sun.

When the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials finally locked the ballot boxes and tallied the numbers, a collective wave of pride swept through the constituency. Ol Kalou had achieved a remarkable 57 per cent voter turnout.

The local independent observers and community leaders hailed the day as an unprecedented triumph for civic engagement. Although lower than its 2022 general election turnout of 65.4 per cent, it is 16.09 percentage points higher than the average by-election turnout based on these 10 recent byelections (Kiambaa 2021, 45.5%, Kandara 2023, 37.6, Elgeyo Marakwet 2023, 39.3%, Garissa 2023, 38.1%, Msambweni 2020, 39.6%, Bonchari 2021, 50.1%, Juja 2021, 18.9%, Matungu 2021, 54.2, Kabuchai 2021, 51.4%, and Kibra 2019, 34.4%).

Ol Kalou's 57 per cent turnout is an anomaly in Kenyan electoral history. It easily bypassed the standard 35–45% ceiling typical of localised mini-polls. Because the race was handled by local factions as a crucial proxy battle ahead of the 2027 general election, voter mobilisation mirrored a full general election rather than a routine by-election. In a political landscape where standalone mini-polls usually succumb to voter fatigue and empty polling stations, Ol Kalou broke the mold, surpassing the historical baselines of places like Juja, Msambweni, and Kibra by massive margins.

Statistically, based on the Ol Kalou by-election outcome, the expected voter turnout for the Mount Kenya region in the 2027 general election is projected to be between 68 per cent and 73 per cent. As night fell over the town and Sammy Douglas Kamau Ngotho’s supporters broke into song to celebrate their victory, the true story of the day belonged to the voters. They proved that local voices still mattered deeply and that democracy in the heart of Nyandarua was vibrant, awake, and resolutely determined to shape its own future.

But the unmistakable, and ominous, message is to President William Ruto. If you got 3.9 million from Mt Kenya in 2022, you will not only loose it but also another 1.2 million given to Raila Odinga, and another 2 million of new voters who didn’t vote in 2022 and other 0.7 million from increased voter turnout and accounting for population growth.

In total, 7.8 million will go to a basket that Mt Kenya voters will choose, which will not be you. Best advice to President Ruto, 2027 will be real hard work!

-The writer is a development expert