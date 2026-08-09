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Glitz, glamour, grandeur at Alisha Khosla's star-studded nikkah

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 9, 2026
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Health CS Aden Duale, businessman Imran Khosla and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff at the wedding. [Mate Tongola, Standard]

It was a lavish affair that had Nairobi’s social scene buzzing long after the last guest had left.

The grand Nikkah ceremony of businessman Imran Khosla’s daughter, Alisha Khosla, held at the prestigious Karen Country Club, brought together a who’s who of the political, business and social circles for an afternoon of elegance, fine dining and celebration.

Guests began arriving as early as 9 am, with a convoy of high-end vehicles streaming into the expansive venue. 

Access was strictly by invitation, with guests ushered into a magnificent, beautifully decorated marquee where tables groaned under an impressive spread of food and drinks.

Security was equally elaborate. 

Police officers and private security personnel were deployed around the venue, while muzzled sniffer dogs kept a close watch throughout the celebrations.

As the well-heeled guests made their way into the venue, they were welcomed with refreshing drinks before ushers checked their invitations and guided them to their designated tables.

And when it came to food, the hosts clearly spared no expense.

Waiters served an assortment of Swahili and Indian delicacies, with the menu featuring fried red snapper, prawns, crabs, biryani and samosas. 

Tamarind juice and an array of soft drinks kept guests refreshed, while Indian sweets such as jalebi and barfi provided a fitting finale to the sumptuous spread.

The tables, each accommodating six adults, were packed with enough food to satisfy even the most discerning of guests.

At exactly 2pm, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale made his entrance into the already-filled marquee, accompanied by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff. 

Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Mohamed Amin was also among the high-profile guests at the ceremony.

The moment everyone had been waiting for came when the groom, Mohammed Muhidin, and the bride, Alisha Khosla, took centre stage for the Nikkah ceremony.

Sheikh Abdul Halim officiated the union and used the occasion to offer counsel to the newlyweds, drawing inspiration from the Holy Quran as he reminded them of the values of love, commitment, faith and family. With the formalities complete, the mood shifted from solemn to celebratory.

The stage was opened for dancing as friends and relatives joined in the festivities, while guests took turns posing for photographs with the newlyweds.

For Alisha and Mohammed, it was a day of faith, family and glamour and judging by the conversations still swirling around Nairobi’s social circles, one that will remain a talking point for quite some time.

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Related Topics

Imran Khosla Karen Country Club Alisha Khosla Wedding
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