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DCP's Kamau Waweru wins violence marred Ol Kalou by-election

By David Njaaga | Jul. 17, 2026
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Democracy for the Citizens Party candidate Douglas Kamau Waweru wins Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Democracy for the Citizens Party's Sammy Kamau Waweru has won the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, defeating his closest rival by a margin of nearly 30,000 votes in a contest marked by teargas and reports of armed men attacking residents.

Waweru garnered 35,440 votes against 5,450 for the United Democratic Alliance's Samuel Muchina Nyagah, according to results announced Friday morning by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Jubilee Party's Wilson Kigwa finished third with 198 votes, followed by Stephen Waithaka of the National Liberal Party with 103 votes and Timothy Kariuki of the People's Renaissance Movement with 51 votes.

Edwin Muchiri of the Party of National Unity polled 28 votes, Abdifatah Abdullahi of the Federal Party of Kenya polled 19 votes, Edward Mwaniki of the Kenya Moja Movement polled 16 votes and Rachael Njoroge of the People's Democratic Party closed the field with 11 votes.

Nine candidates contested the seat, which fell vacant after the death of former MP David Kiaraho in March.

Thursday's vote turned violent when armed men in unmarked vehicles attacked residents, journalists and political supporters, according to accounts from the ground.

 Police lobbed teargas to disperse crowds at several polling stations, leaving multiple people injured as tensions flared during voting.

Turnout stood at 56.7 per cent, with 41,316 valid votes cast out of 73,480 registered voters. A further 340 ballots were spoilt and 12 disputed.

The by-election drew national attention as a proxy contest between President William Ruto's UDA and the DCP, led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Both camps campaigned aggressively in Nyandarua County, with allegations of cash handouts levelled against politicians from across the divide.

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Related Topics

Ol Kalou Byelection Sammy Kamau Ngotho Gachagua's DCP Party Ol Kalou Constituency
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