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Wantam wave tests Ruto regime political strength

By Prestone Murunga | Aug. 9, 2026
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Oscar Sudi, Didmus Barasa and Geoffrey Ruku have recently been on the receiving end of jeers during political rallies. [File]

A series of dramatic encounters between pro-government leaders and members of the public is increasingly raising questions about the Kenya Kwanza administration's standing on the ground.

In what was once considered a political advantage, senior government officials and MPs are now finding themselves heckled, chased away or forced to cut short public meetings as frustrated citizens openly express their anger.

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