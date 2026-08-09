Wantam wave tests Ruto regime political strength

Oscar Sudi, Didmus Barasa and Geoffrey Ruku have recently been on the receiving end of jeers during political rallies. [File]

A series of dramatic encounters between pro-government leaders and members of the public is increasingly raising questions about the Kenya Kwanza administration's standing on the ground.

In what was once considered a political advantage, senior government officials and MPs are now finding themselves heckled, chased away or forced to cut short public meetings as frustrated citizens openly express their anger.