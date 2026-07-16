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Gachagua vs Ruto: Why Ol Kalou by-election is more than parliamentary seat contest

By Ndung’u Gachane | Jul. 16, 2026
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IEBC Commissioners Anne Nderitu and Noor Hassan Noor inspect Ol Kalou ballot boxes on July 15, 2026.[David Gichuru-Standard]

Residents of Ol Kalou constituency go to the ballot today to elect their MP, in a by-election that has been marred by violence, massive bribery, use of public resources to induce voters, rigging claims and allegations of bias against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The electoral commission, which is mandated by law to manage, supervise, and conduct all elections, monitor and regulate campaign funds as well as enforce the electoral laws, appeared to be a toothless bulldog because it failed to maintain order and discipline among political players and State actors who have violated the law with impunity.

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