Police officer in Dr Mutiso murder had character issues, colleagues say

The latest revelation by the Director of Criminal Investigation, Mohamed Amin, that police officers were involved in the assassination of city psychiatrists adds to the mud the disciplined force has gotten on them.
Arguably, it is under Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General Douglas Kanja that the police have been implicated in some of the worst crimes.
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