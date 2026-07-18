Ol Kalou's warning that Kenya must not ignore

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DCP candidate Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru declared the winner of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [ile-Standard]

A by-election is to a general election what the first crack is to a collapsing dam. By itself, the crack may appear insignificant. It is small, localised and easy to dismiss. But engineers know better. A crack does not create the pressure within the dam; it merely reveals that the pressure has reached a point where it can no longer be hidden.



Politics works much the same way. That is why the Ol Kalou by-election was never simply about filling a vacant parliamentary seat. It became something much larger: a barometer of the national mood and an early warning about the direction of Kenya's democracy.



Governments often make the mistake of treating by-election outcomes as isolated events. History suggests otherwise. Across the world, by-elections have repeatedly served as the first indication that public confidence is shifting. Citizens use them to communicate dissatisfaction long before a general election arrives. Wise governments listen. Unwise governments dismiss the message until it is too late.



Ol Kalou should therefore not be viewed merely as a local political contest. It reflected questions that millions of Kenyans are asking every day.



Why does life seem harder despite repeated promises of economic transformation? Why are so many young people graduating into unemployment instead of opportunity? Why do ordinary taxpayers feel they are sacrificing more while expecting less in return? Why do citizens increasingly feel that accountability has become optional for those entrusted with public power?



These are not opposition questions. They are national questions. Every government ultimately stands or falls on its ability to improve the daily lives of ordinary citizens. Campaign slogans win elections. Good governance earns public trust.



We owe it to every family that has buried a loved one under circumstances they believe should never have occurred. Regardless of political affiliation, every Kenyan life matters equally. Families deserve truth, justice and accountability. A nation that becomes indifferent to preventable deaths slowly erodes the moral foundation upon which democratic government rests.



We owe it to millions of workers whose salaries disappear under the weight of taxes before they have adequately provided for their families. Every deduction from a payslip represents a citizen's contribution to the Republic. In return, citizens reasonably expect efficient public services, prudent financial management and responsible stewardship of public resources. Whenever stories of wasteful expenditure dominate national conversation while households struggle to meet basic needs, public confidence inevitably suffers.



We owe it to young Kenyans who believed education would open the doors to opportunity. They completed school, earned degrees, acquired professional skills and prepared themselves to contribute to the economy. Yet many continue to confront unemployment, underemployment and uncertainty.



No country can sustainably educate its youth while denying them opportunities to build productive lives. A generation that feels excluded from economic progress inevitably begins questioning whether the system is working for them.



We owe it to patients who spend long hours in hospitals hoping to receive treatment, only to discover shortages of medicines, equipment or personnel. Healthcare is not simply another government programme. It is a constitutional obligation and a measure of how seriously a nation values the dignity of its people.



Yet above all these responsibilities stands one that surpasses them all. Most importantly, we owe it to the next generation. A nation is not inherited by accident; it is preserved by the courage of those willing to defend it when it matters most.



Every generation receives Kenya as a trust. Those who fought for independence handed us political freedom. Those who struggled for constitutional reform expanded our democratic space. Others sacrificed to strengthen institutions, protect civil liberties and entrench the rule of law.



Our responsibility is no less important. The question before today's generation is not simply who should occupy State House after the next election. The deeper question is what kind of Republic we intend to leave behind.



Will we strengthen institutions so they outlive individual politicians? Will we defend the Constitution even when it inconveniences those in power? Will public office remain a sacred trust or become merely another avenue for personal gain? Will political competition continue to be resolved through ballots or drift towards intimidation and violence?



These questions cannot be postponed indefinitely. The 2027 General Election will therefore be more than a contest between political parties. It will be a referendum on the values that define our Republic. It will test whether Kenyans still believe that constitutional democracy offers the best path for resolving political differences peacefully.



The responsibility belongs to every citizen. Vote peacefully. Reject violence regardless of who sponsors it. Reject corruption regardless of who benefits from it. Reject tribal hatred regardless of who profits from it. Reject leaders who ask for blind loyalty instead of demanding accountability from themselves.



At the same time, those seeking public office must remember that citizens are no longer satisfied with rhetoric alone. They want practical solutions, integrity, competence and respect for the Constitution. They expect leaders who unite rather than divide, who inspire rather than intimidate, and who govern for the common good rather than narrow political interests.



Ultimately, Article 1 of the Constitution reminds us that all sovereign power belongs to the people of Kenya. Governments hold power temporarily. Citizens own it permanently. That is the enduring lesson of Ol Kalou.



The by-election was not the earthquake. It was the tremor that reminds us to inspect the foundations before greater tests arrive. History rarely announces its turning points with fanfare. More often, it whispers before it speaks. Ol Kalou was the whisper. The 2027 General Election will be the conversation that determines whether Kenya renews its democratic promise or allows the warning to pass unanswered. The choice, as always in a constitutional democracy, belongs to the people.