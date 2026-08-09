Scramble for DP post creates tension in political camps

The push by a section of ODM leaders to front Co-operatives and MSMEs Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya for the Deputy President's position has opened fresh political fault lines within President William Ruto's broad-based government, while also exposing competing interests within Western Kenya and the opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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