Murkomen orders probe into alleged police interference in Ol Kalou by-election

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Voters queue at Ol Kalou Comprehensive School polling station during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election on July 16, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

‎Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has directed investigations into alleged police interference during the Ol Kalou by-election.

‎Murkomen warned that rogue officers who were allegedly involved in the incident at Ol Kalou Comprehensive School polling station will face the law.

He warned that nobody will be spared if found to have engaged in violence.

‎Speaking after giving a keynote address to Trans Nzoia County Assembly, the CS said it is unlawful for anyone to cause violence and officers implicated will be punished.

‎Murkomen, who was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police DIG Gilbert Masengeli and Speaker Andrew Wanyonyi, Murkomen termed the incident unfortunate and promised action against the officers involved.

‎The CS directed the Inspector General to launch investigations into the incident.

‎‎"We want to know who sent those officers to commit such a grave crime. If it is the IG or any individual who sent them, they will be held responsible," he said.

‎‎During his key address to the assembly, Murkomen assured that the 2027 General Election would be peaceful and the government had put in place elaborate measures to tame goonism.

The Ol Kalou by-election has since attracted nine candidates, with UDA’s Samuel Muchina Nyagah and Sammy Kamau Ngotho of DCP emerging as the leading contenders.

Voting started at 6 am. and is expected to close at 5 p, before counting begins.

Ol Kalou constituency has 73,480 registered voters and 144 polling stations spread across five wards.

The government deployed more than 1,000 police officers across the constituency for the by-election, which followed the death of former Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna.