Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Murkomen orders probe into alleged police interference in Ol Kalou by-election

By Osinde Obare | Jul. 16, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Voters queue at Ol Kalou Comprehensive School polling station during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election on July 16, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

‎Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has directed investigations into alleged police interference during the Ol Kalou by-election.

‎Murkomen warned that rogue officers who were allegedly involved in the incident at Ol Kalou Comprehensive School polling station will face the law.

He warned that nobody will be spared if found to have engaged in violence.

‎Speaking after giving a keynote address to Trans Nzoia County Assembly, the CS said it is unlawful for anyone to cause violence and officers implicated will be punished.

‎Murkomen, who was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police DIG Gilbert Masengeli and Speaker Andrew Wanyonyi, Murkomen termed the incident unfortunate and promised action against the officers involved.

‎The CS directed the Inspector General to launch investigations into the incident.

‎‎"We want to know who sent those officers to commit such a grave crime. If it is the IG or any individual who sent them, they will be held responsible," he said. 

‎‎During his key address to the assembly, Murkomen assured that the 2027 General Election would be peaceful and the government had put in place elaborate measures to tame goonism. 

The Ol Kalou by-election has since attracted nine candidates, with UDA’s Samuel Muchina Nyagah and Sammy Kamau Ngotho of DCP emerging as the leading contenders.

Voting started at 6 am. and is expected to close at 5 p, before counting begins.

Ol Kalou constituency has 73,480 registered voters and 144 polling stations spread across five wards.

The government deployed more than 1,000 police officers across the constituency for the by-election, which followed the death of former Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Ol Kalou By-election ‎Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen Ol Kalou Comprehensive School UDA And DCP
.

Latest Stories

Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda
Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda
National
By Mate Tongola
14 mins ago
Judiciary must make its e-filing portal reliable to reduce delays
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
29 mins ago
A growing population of digital natives is Africa's silver bullet for the future
Opinion
By Amos Njeru
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Whitewashed: Ol Kalou delivers a crushing blow to UDA as Gachagua's ally seals victory
By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki 29 mins ago
Whitewashed: Ol Kalou delivers a crushing blow to UDA as Gachagua's ally seals victory
Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska
By Hudson Gumbihi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh 29 mins ago
Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska
Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election
By Amos Kiarie 29 mins ago
Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election
Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll
By Josphat Thiong’o 29 mins ago
Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved