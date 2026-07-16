Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Media bodies condemn attacks on journalists during Ol Kalou by-election

By Mate Tongola | Jul. 16, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Youth in Ol Kalou barricaded roads to o AC Primary School polling station, [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK), the Kenya Editors Guild and the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) have strongly condemned the assault on journalists and confiscation of media equipment during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, describing the incidents as a grave attack on press freedom and Kenya's democracy.

In separate statements issued on Thursday, the three media organisations called for swift action against those responsible, urging police to end attacks on journalists and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The MCK termed the incidents a direct assault on Kenyans' constitutional right to access information, saying the attacks went beyond isolated violations of press freedom.


"The Media Council of Kenya strongly condemns the assault on journalists and confiscation of media equipment by armed people during the Ol Kalou constituency by-election," the council said.

The council said the attacks appeared to be deliberate attempts to intimidate journalists and to obstruct them from carrying out their professional duty to inform the public.

The Kenya Editors Guild also condemned the violence, calling on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to institute thorough, independent and transparent investigations into the incident.

Guild president Zubeidah Kananu said journalists were targeted simply for documenting events at a polling station, describing the attack as a direct assault on democracy.

"The accounts emerging from the polling station are shocking and deeply disturbing," Kananu said.

"Freedom of the media is guaranteed under Article 34 of the Constitution. Journalists must be allowed to carry out their professional duties without intimidation, harassment or violence. An attack on journalists is an attack on the public's right to receive information and a direct assault on democracy itself."

Kananu urged authorities to identify, arrest and prosecute all those involved, regardless of their rank or political affiliation.

The Kenya Union of Journalists also denounced the attacks, warning that violence against media workers threatens democratic accountability and the integrity of elections.

KUJ Secretary General Erick Oduor called for an immediate end to what he described as the "madness" of targeting journalists while they are on duty.

"It has come to our attention sustained attacks on journalists while in line of duty. This madness must stop, because an injury to a journalist or a media worker is an injury to our national spine," Oduor said.

According to KUJ, journalists from Nation Media Group and The Star were among those attacked while covering the parliamentary by-election in Nyandarua County.

The union said the assaults were intended to prevent reporters from gathering and disseminating information on the electoral process.

The three media bodies have urged security agencies to guarantee the safety of journalists covering public events, stressing that a free and independent press is essential to credible elections and democratic governance.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Media Council Kenya Union of Journalists Kenya Editors Guild
.

Latest Stories

Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda
Several pupils killed in a school bus crash, Eastern Uganda
National
By Mate Tongola
13 mins ago
Judiciary must make its e-filing portal reliable to reduce delays
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
28 mins ago
A growing population of digital natives is Africa's silver bullet for the future
Opinion
By Amos Njeru
28 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Whitewashed: Ol Kalou delivers a crushing blow to UDA as Gachagua's ally seals victory
By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki 28 mins ago
Whitewashed: Ol Kalou delivers a crushing blow to UDA as Gachagua's ally seals victory
Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska
By Hudson Gumbihi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh 28 mins ago
Queries after Judge's gun found at crime scene in Joska
Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election
By Amos Kiarie 28 mins ago
Gachagua accuses government of using police to sabotage Ol Kalou by-election
Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll
By Josphat Thiong’o 28 mins ago
Voter bribery, goonism define Ol Kalou mini-poll
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved