Media bodies condemn attacks on journalists during Ol Kalou by-election

Audio By Vocalize

Youth in Ol Kalou barricaded roads to o AC Primary School polling station, [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK), the Kenya Editors Guild and the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) have strongly condemned the assault on journalists and confiscation of media equipment during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, describing the incidents as a grave attack on press freedom and Kenya's democracy.

In separate statements issued on Thursday, the three media organisations called for swift action against those responsible, urging police to end attacks on journalists and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The MCK termed the incidents a direct assault on Kenyans' constitutional right to access information, saying the attacks went beyond isolated violations of press freedom.



"The Media Council of Kenya strongly condemns the assault on journalists and confiscation of media equipment by armed people during the Ol Kalou constituency by-election," the council said.

The council said the attacks appeared to be deliberate attempts to intimidate journalists and to obstruct them from carrying out their professional duty to inform the public.

The Kenya Editors Guild also condemned the violence, calling on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to institute thorough, independent and transparent investigations into the incident.

Guild president Zubeidah Kananu said journalists were targeted simply for documenting events at a polling station, describing the attack as a direct assault on democracy.

"The accounts emerging from the polling station are shocking and deeply disturbing," Kananu said.

"Freedom of the media is guaranteed under Article 34 of the Constitution. Journalists must be allowed to carry out their professional duties without intimidation, harassment or violence. An attack on journalists is an attack on the public's right to receive information and a direct assault on democracy itself."

Kananu urged authorities to identify, arrest and prosecute all those involved, regardless of their rank or political affiliation.

The Kenya Union of Journalists also denounced the attacks, warning that violence against media workers threatens democratic accountability and the integrity of elections.

KUJ Secretary General Erick Oduor called for an immediate end to what he described as the "madness" of targeting journalists while they are on duty.

"It has come to our attention sustained attacks on journalists while in line of duty. This madness must stop, because an injury to a journalist or a media worker is an injury to our national spine," Oduor said.

According to KUJ, journalists from Nation Media Group and The Star were among those attacked while covering the parliamentary by-election in Nyandarua County.

The union said the assaults were intended to prevent reporters from gathering and disseminating information on the electoral process.

The three media bodies have urged security agencies to guarantee the safety of journalists covering public events, stressing that a free and independent press is essential to credible elections and democratic governance.