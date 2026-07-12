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From resistance to establishment: Has ODM lost its moral compass?

By Gitobu Imanyara | Jul. 12, 2026
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ODM politicians led by Party Leader Oburu Oginga attend a Women Economic Empowerment Programme at Boya School Grounds in Nyando Constituency. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard] 

Politics is full of ironies, but perhaps none is more striking than watching yesterday’s victims of State repression become today’s defenders, or at least silent bystanders, when similar accusations are directed at those in power.

For decades, the Orange Democratic Movement occupied a unique place in Kenya’s democratic journey. It was more than a political party. It became a symbol of resistance against authoritarianism, electoral injustice, and abuse of power. Its rallies drew millions because Kenyans believed ODM represented constitutionalism, civil liberties, and accountable government.

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