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Ruto promises relief for farmers after crop failure

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 2, 2026
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President William Ruto during a church service at ACK St. Stephen's Chepkoilel Church in Uasin Gishu County on August 2, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has assured farmers that the government will roll out interventions  to cushion them from the effects of crop failure caused by poor rainfall while accelerating investments in irrigation to reduce dependence on rain-fed agriculture.

Speaking during a church service at ACK St. Stephen's Chepkoilel Church in Uasin Gishu County, the President acknowledged that prolonged dry conditions linked to climate change had affected food production across several parts of the country.

"We have experienced a dry spell because of climate change, and we shall put a plan to it. Through the Infrastructure Fund we shall construct 50 more dams, 200 medium dams and 1,000 water harvesting projects to ensure irrigation," Ruto said.

He noted that relying solely on rainfall was no longer sustainable and emphasized the need for irrigation, water harvesting and storage to boost food security and agricultural exports.

The President also commended farmers in the North Rift for diversifying into high-value cash crops such as avocado, macadamia and coffee.

"I hail you for moving away to introduce more cash crops like avocado, macadamia and coffee. We will ensure we support you with seedlings and provide enough resources in the coming budget because the future of our nation requires careful planning," he said.

Ruto acknowledged concerns among farmers whose crops had failed because of inadequate rainfall, assuring them that the government was preparing emergency measures to prevent hunger.

"I know many people are wondering what will happen after failed crops due to failed rains. We have to plan ahead. The government will plan how you will survive," he said.

He appealed to farmers who had not harvested any crops to remain patient, saying the government would organize food support while helping them prepare for the next planting season.

"Those who have not harvested, as government we shall plan so that we don't face hunger. We shall also arrange how to bail you out so that you can get back to planting," Ruto stated.

The President further pledged that farmers would receive subsidized fertilizer and certified seeds ahead of the coming short rains and next year's long rains.

"Government is going to intervene to ensure that our farmers are able to go back to farms. We are going to reduce the cost of fertilizer and seeds so that more farmers can return to farming, increase food production and provide raw materials for industry," he said.

He also defended the ongoing national registration of citizens, saying accurate government data was essential for planning and delivering services effectively.

The government has in recent years expanded fertilizer subsidies and irrigation programmes as part of efforts to improve food security and shield farmers from increasingly unpredictable weather associated with climate change.

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