Address silent mental health epidemic among the clergy

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In the recent past, our country has been confronted with a deeply unsettling reality—a surge in depression, mental distress, and suicide cases among our religious leaders. The World Health Organisation has ranked Kenya fifth among African nations with the highest number of depression cases, a statistic that reflects a broader national crisis. Against this backdrop, we have witnessed tragic reports in credible local media of clergy members who have died by suicide, sometimes even within the precincts of their own churches.

So much is expected of clergy, and often with little regard for their own human limits. They are the pillars of our communities, the first responders in moments of crisis, and the steady voices we turn to when life falls apart. In times of grief, marital breakdown, financial distress, illness, or family conflict, the pastor or priest is often the first person called for counsel, prayer, and comfort. Yet behind the pulpit and beneath the clerical collar lies a painful irony: Those who spend their lives holding others together often have no safe, non-judgmental space to admit that they, too, are tired, wounded, overwhelmed, or silently despairing. The tragedy of increasing cases of clergy suicide is a wake-up call that the shepherds themselves are bleeding.

We must disabuse ourselves of the notion that clergy mental distress is merely an isolated spiritual failure or a fleeting moment of weakness. It is a real, measurable, and systemic public health problem. Empirical evidence paints a sobering picture of our spiritual leaders' psychological wellbeing. A 2024 study conducted among clergy in Kenya revealed that a staggering 52 per cent of the respondents’ exhibited symptoms of depression. A similarly alarming finding emerged among older clergy from mainline churches in Nairobi, where 52 per cent suffered from mild to severe depression. Furthermore, among Catholic priests in a Nairobi deanery, 28.5 per cent were found to be struggling with untreated depression or related disorders. Globally, data confirms that clergy often experience depression at rates significantly higher than the general population. The men and women of the cloth are undeniably suffering.

What is driving this silent epidemic? The causes are deeply rooted in the unrealistic expectations we place upon them. Clergy are often subjected to a “Messiah complex”—an unspoken demand from both themselves and their congregants that they must be spiritually invincible, endlessly available, and morally flawless. They are expected to be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, leaving little room for family time or personal rest. Clergy families also bear the brunt of this pressure, living in "glass houses" where their spouses and children are constantly scrutinised, adding severe family-related stress to the pastor's emotional load.

Religious leaders often bear the invisible weight of secondary trauma from constantly ministering to the sick, dying, and destitute. Presiding over multiple funerals monthly and continuously absorbing community grief creates an overwhelming psychological burden. Without adequate rest, peer support, and professional counselling, these caregivers risk being slowly wounded by the very pain they strive to heal.

Financial pressure is another crushing driver. While congregants look to them for material support, many pastors are severely underpaid and struggle to make ends meet. Most tragically, there is a profound loneliness in leadership. Fearful of being judged, losing their positions, or being labelled as “spiritually unfit,” many clergy suffer in silence, lacking genuine friends or confidential support networks where they can be truly vulnerable.

Compounding this isolation is the deep-seated stigma surrounding mental illness in many religious circles. In numerous congregations, mental distress is spiritualised—misunderstood as a sign of weak faith, a moral failing, or even a demonic curse. This toxic narrative forces pastors to hide their depression, choosing to silently “pray it away” rather than seek clinical help. But we must boldly declare that prayer and professional mental health care are not opposites. Acknowledging a mental health struggle does not diminish God's power. Just as a believer seeks a physician for a broken physical bone, seeking a psychologist for a battered mind is a vital, faithful step toward healing. Innovative approaches like Religious Cognitive Behavioural Therapy in Kenya have proven that clinical tools can be seamlessly integrated with Christian values, and provide effective relief for depressed clergy without compromising their faith.

To save our spiritual leaders, we need a radical paradigm shift in how the church approaches mental health. First, theological seminaries and Bible schools must embed mental health literacy into their curricula, equipping future clergy with the skills to recognise depression in themselves and their congregants. Second, denominations must institutionalise safe, confidential counseling services and peer support systems specifically tailored for the clergy. Pastors need secure spaces where they can unpack their trauma without fear of losing their pulpits.

Third, church boards and congregational leadership must enforce reasonable workloads, mandatory rest days, and regular sabbaticals to prevent emotional exhaustion. Clear referral pathways need also be established so that religious leaders know exactly where to send struggling congregants, rather than absorbing every communal crisis themselves.

Finally, we need a courageous cultural shift from the pulpit itself. When clergy preach public sermons that normalise help-seeking and demystify psychological distress, they break the chains of stigma for both themselves and the millions of Kenyans who listen to them.

Clergy are human beings first. They face emotional pain, they experience financial ruin, and they suffer from profound burnout just like the rest of us. It is time we stop demanding superhuman endurance from mortals. If the society can promote a culture of empathy, provide access to professional psychological care, and destigmatising mental illness, then, we can protect the lives and ministries of our pastors, priests, reverends, and bishops.

- Stephen Kimotho is an Assistant Professor of Strategic Public Health Communication at USIU-A and a consultant in social & Behaviour Change Communication