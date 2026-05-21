Omtatah tells court how Sh208b health deal with US exposes Kenya

President William Ruto witnesses the signing of a health agreement by Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio December 4, 2025 in Washington DC. [PCS]

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah says last year's landmark health partnership with the Donald Trump administration is tilted in favour of the US.

In documents filed before the High Court, Omtatah argues that the Sh208 billion framework has far-reaching commitments entered into without parliamentary approval, public participation, or consultation with county governments.