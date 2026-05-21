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Kindiki's absence during fuel crisis raises questions on his leadership

By Ndung’u Gachane | May. 21, 2026
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. [File Courtesy]

The Deputy President position is a venerable one. It has caused sleepless nights for many politicians angling for power. It is a heartbeat away from the sanctums of authority and its holder carries not just stature but serious influence.

The position was heavily debated during the writing of the Constitution. It was not only safeguarded but also given authority and duties that make the holder a principal actor in governance at the very top.

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