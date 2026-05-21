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Fuel is not a luxury, business lobby warns amid high prices

By Brian Ngugi | May. 21, 2026
Nairobians along Jogoo Road get alternative means to get to work on Day Two of the public transport crisis. [Stafford Ondego, Stafford]

High fuel costs are crippling the flow of Kenya’s economy, a leading business lobby warned on Wednesday.

This is as the government prepares to return for talks in a week with transport operators following paralysing strikes that have rocked the country.

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Kenya Fuel Shortage Kenya Fuel Crisis High Fuel Prices Fuel Protests
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