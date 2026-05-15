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Why brands are moving beyond influencers in Kenya. [Courtesy]

For years, digital advertising revolved around a simple formula: brands bought attention, influencers amplified it and consumers scrolled past it.

Now, a different kind of marketing machine is emerging online, one powered not by celebrities with millions of followers but by ordinary people with smartphones, WhatsApp groups and trusted social circles.

In Kenya, where nearly every urban commuter appears to move through the day with one eye fixed on TikTok, Instagram, X, or Facebook, marketers are increasingly confronting an uncomfortable reality: polished corporate campaigns no longer travel as far as messages shared by people consumers actually know.

The shift is helping fuel the rise of platforms like Climavox Consult Ltd’s Climavox Grid, a digital distribution network that allows everyday social media users to participate in brand campaigns and potentially earn income based on engagement and performance.

The idea reflects a broader transformation taking place across the global advertising industry, where trust has become fragmented and influence has become more decentralised.

The most powerful campaign distribution layer may already be in people’s hands. Rather than replacing advertising, everyday users are becoming the layer that makes campaigns feel authentic.

The evolution is reshaping how brands think about visibility, particularly in younger and mobile-first markets such as Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, where internet culture moves through peer networks faster than through traditional advertising channels.

For decades, advertisers relied on a top-down structure. Companies created campaigns, agencies polished them and media platforms distributed them to mass audiences. The arrival of social media introduced influencers into the equation, turning internet personalities into powerful commercial intermediaries.

But marketers say audiences have grown skeptical of highly curated influencer culture. Consumers increasingly recognize sponsored content instantly, often treating it with the same caution once reserved for banner ads and television commercials.

What still cuts through, advertisers say, are recommendations that feel personal.

A university student reposting a product review to classmates. A boda boda rider sharing a discount code in a WhatsApp group. A small business owner recommending a service in Sheng on TikTok. These interactions may reach fewer people individually, but collectively they form sprawling networks of trust that advertisers struggle to replicate through conventional campaigns.

People often trust recommendations from individuals they know, follow, or relate to more than polished brand messaging.

That changing behavior is colliding with Kenya’s rapidly expanding digital infrastructure.

According to DataReportal, Kenya had 18.4 million social media user identities by October 2025. The Communications Authority of Kenya reported 61.9 million mobile data subscriptions by December 2025, with more than 83 percent connected through mobile broadband. Smartphone penetration stood at 92.9 percent.

The figures illustrate how deeply internet participation has become embedded in everyday Kenyan life, especially among young people navigating rising unemployment and a growing creator economy.

That environment has created fertile ground for what marketing executives increasingly describe as “community-powered distribution”, campaigns designed to spread organically through thousands of smaller digital interactions rather than a handful of major influencers.

For brands, the appeal is partly financial. Large influencer partnerships can be expensive and difficult to measure beyond broad engagement metrics. A decentralised network of smaller digital participants offers the possibility of hyperlocal reach at a lower cost, while also generating data about which communities respond to certain products or messages.

Instead of relying solely on celebrity endorsements, brands can distribute campaigns across networks of students, traders, workers and grassroots creators who are rewarded based on measurable outcomes such as clicks, sign-ups, or engagement.

This transforms digital audiences into coordinated distribution networks rather than passive consumers.

The model also arrives at a moment when economic pressure is pushing more young Africans to seek alternative sources of income online.

Across Kenya, social media is no longer simply a place for entertainment or self-expression. It has become a workplace. TikTok livestreams generate tips. X accounts sell influence. Facebook groups move products. Telegram channels distribute betting codes and crypto signals.

The line between digital participation and digital labor continues to blur.

Still, the rise of distributed digital marketing raises broader questions about authenticity, transparency and exploitation.

Critics argue that turning ordinary users into marketing channels risks commercializing personal relationships and online communities even further. Others warn that consumers may struggle to distinguish genuine recommendations from incentivized promotion if disclosure rules remain weak.

Regulators globally are already grappling with influencer advertising standards, particularly around hidden sponsorships and undisclosed paid endorsements. A future where thousands of smaller users participate in coordinated marketing campaigns could complicate those oversight efforts.

Yet the broader direction of the industry appears increasingly clear.

As audiences fragment across platforms and attention spans shrink, brands are losing their monopoly over distribution. Campaigns now travel through layers of private chats, reposts, memes and community interactions that companies cannot fully control.

The most valuable digital real estate may no longer belong to the largest accounts, but to the countless everyday users who determine whether a message feels trustworthy enough to pass along.

Enock Bii is the Founder and CEO of Climavox Consult Ltd and the creator of Climavox Grid, a performance-driven digital distribution platform designed to connect brands with everyday social media users.