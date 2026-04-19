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Be warned, goons terror will surely beget Haiti-type chaos

By Barrack Muluka | Apr. 19, 2026
Haitian soldiers patrol during a protest against insecurity in Port-au-Prince on April 16, 2025. [AFP]

Hopefully, Kenya will survive the rising culture of political goons. Lessons from other parts of Africa, and elsewhere, paint grim pictures. What begins like a temporary strategy to manage adversaries soon gains a life of its own. It morphs into WB Yeats’ falcon that cannot listen to the falconer. 

Kenyan police have recently returned home after 18 months of attempting to contain goons in Haiti. The government says nothing about how Haiti’s dreaded Tonton Macoute birthed scores of other gangs. 

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Political Goons Haiti Gangs Kenyan Police in Haiti Haitian Dictator Francois Duvalier
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