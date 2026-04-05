Honour the dead

Uhuru and Gachagua burial of senator Daniel Karaba. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Since we have made funerals the perfect forums for political rallies and slurs, I have a modest proposal, like Jonathan Swift (1667–1745). You remember Swift? The gentleman who told us about Lilliput in Gulliver’s Travels (1726)?

Swift’s proposal of 1729 was about how the poor could defeat poverty. He suggested that they should sell their children as food for the rich. My proposal is about the beauty of funerals in Kenya.