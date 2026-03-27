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President should talk less and let his comms team do its job

By Karanja Muchiri | Mar. 27, 2026
President William Ruto [File, Standard]

When the day is done in Kenya’s noisy political landscape, no one can deny that President William Ruto has done his share of building the nation. Yet millions of Kenyans appear unimpressed. Across the country, chants of “wantam,” a call for Dr. Ruto to serve only one term, continue to echo, even as the President talks himself hoarse trying to outshout critics.

In the end, the President finds himself in the middle of a shouting match that, judged by the decibels, he is bound to lose to his louder opponents. At his best in these shouting matches, the President is beginning to sound like a talented artiste (which he is) playing the guitar to a herd of sheep!

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