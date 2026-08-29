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Kondele swoop nets suspect with 32 stolen phones, hacking tools. [NPS]

Police in Kisumu have arrested a man linked to a suspected phone theft and hacking syndicate after recovering 32 mobile phones, laptops and suspected hacking tools.

Officers from Kondele Police Station arrested the suspect after investigators gathered intelligence and evidence linking him to the alleged syndicate.

Police said officers developed leads before mounting an operation in the Kondele area that led to the arrest.

“They mounted an operation within the Kondele area, culminating in his arrest,” the National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement on Saturday, August 29.

During the operation, officers recovered 32 assorted mobile phones and several M-KOPA HMD batteries.

They also seized three laptops fitted with suspected hacking tools and external hard drives.

The NPS said investigations into the suspected syndicate were ongoing.