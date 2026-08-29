Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kondele swoop nets suspect with 32 stolen phones, hacking tools

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Aug. 29, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kondele swoop nets suspect with 32 stolen phones, hacking tools. [NPS]

Police in Kisumu have arrested a man linked to a suspected phone theft and hacking syndicate after recovering 32 mobile phones, laptops and suspected hacking tools.

Officers from Kondele Police Station arrested the suspect after investigators gathered intelligence and evidence linking him to the alleged syndicate.

Police said officers developed leads before mounting an operation in the Kondele area that led to the arrest.

“They mounted an operation within the Kondele area, culminating in his arrest,” the National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement on Saturday, August 29.

During the operation, officers recovered 32 assorted mobile phones and several M-KOPA HMD batteries.

They also seized three laptops fitted with suspected hacking tools and external hard drives.

The NPS said investigations into the suspected syndicate were ongoing.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Phone Theft And Hacking Syndicate Kisumu Suspect Arrested Kisumu Phone Theft
.

Latest Stories

Standard Group takes radio commentary to the next level
Standard Group takes radio commentary to the next level
Sports
By Seth Enos
51 mins ago
Two held in Uganda, third arrested in Nairobi over Dr Mutiso murder
National
By Mate Tongola
1 hr ago
Aga Khan Fund leads Jubilee's Sh145m interim dividend as half-year profit rises 13pc
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

THE TRAIL...: Of the richest teacher in the country and supplier of police uniforms
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
THE TRAIL...: Of the richest teacher in the country and supplier of police uniforms
Edwin Sifuna, Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka: The faces to watch
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Edwin Sifuna, Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka: The faces to watch
Inside the never-ending wars on election technology
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Inside the never-ending wars on election technology
From wealth to family and debts: Jirongo's complex legacy revealed
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
From wealth to family and debts: Jirongo's complex legacy revealed
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved