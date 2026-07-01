Public servants push for SHA reforms over delays in accessing healthcare

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Social Health Authority [File, standard]

Public servants have called for urgent reforms to the Social Health Authority (SHA), citing persistent delays in accessing treatment, lengthy pre-authorisation procedures, biometric verification failures, and inadequate customer support.

The concerns were raised during a public participation forum held in Kakamega town, where stakeholders urged the authority to establish dedicated customer service desks and expand its physical offices to improve service delivery.

Participants said the additional offices would enable members to report denied claims, seek assistance, and receive guidance on registration and benefits without unnecessary delays.

They also called on SHA to publish monthly performance reports to enhance transparency, accountability, and public confidence.

A key proposal raised during the forum was the need to guarantee uninterrupted medical cover for retired public servants. Stakeholders recommended that monthly SHA contributions for retirees be integrated into pension arrangements to ensure continued access to healthcare after retirement.

Responding to the proposal, Kakamega SHA Branch Manager John Lemiso Tago and Union of Kenya Civil Servants representative Julius Meto assured participants that the recommendation would be forwarded to the relevant policymakers for consideration.

"We have taken note of the concerns raised by public servants, including delays in pre-authorisation, biometric verification challenges, and customer support gaps. These recommendations will be forwarded to the relevant policymakers for consideration as we continue improving service delivery," he said.

"SHA is committed to ensuring every member receives quality healthcare services, and public participation is important in helping us identify areas that require improvement."

Teachers attending the forum expressed frustration that, despite monthly deductions from their salaries, many continue to experience challenges accessing healthcare services under SHA.

They cited delays in One-Time Password (OTP) verification, biometric authentication failures, and prolonged pre-authorisation processes, saying the bottlenecks often delay treatment and compromise patient care.

Prison officers also appealed to the authority to allow inmates without national identity cards to register for SHA using prison identification documents.

Participants further sought clarification on how foreign nationals seeking treatment in Kenyan hospitals are accommodated under the health scheme.

Under the current contribution framework, employees contribute 2.75 per cent of their gross monthly salary to SHA, while lower-income earners pay a minimum monthly contribution of Sh300.

Despite the operational challenges, participants acknowledged that SHA, which has been operational for about 18 months, has enabled many Kenyans, including expectant mothers, to access healthcare services.

However, they insisted that the authority must urgently address the existing bottlenecks to improve efficiency and restore public confidence in the system.

The discussions came as SHA announced the disbursement of Primary Health Care (PHC) funds for the 2025/2026 financial year, covering all claims processed up to January 2026 and clearing arrears accumulated between January and June 2025.

SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the payments would enable contracted healthcare facilities to continue providing uninterrupted services to patients across the country.

She added that the authority is preparing to release its first Primary Health Care Impact Report, which will provide details on county funding allocations, healthcare utilisation, common illnesses treated, medicine availability, and the financial burden of healthcare on uninsured Kenyans.

The public participation forum also came as the government prepares to implement a review of salaries and allowances for public servants beginning in July, following President William Ruto's directive to harmonise compensation across the public service.

Participants noted that the planned adjustments to gross salaries would improve the welfare of civil servants while complementing ongoing government efforts to strengthen access to quality healthcare through the Social Health Authority.