How SHA system glitches are disrupting hospitals

Hospitals across the country are experiencing disruptions in healthcare services due to persistent technical glitches in the Social Health Authority (SHA) system, including delays in One-Time Passwords (OTPs) used to identify patients and authorise their treatment.
The downtime has allegedly persisted for about a week, forcing healthcare facilities and the Digital Health Agency (DHA) to revert to manual processes, which, according to health providers, is slowing service delivery and raising concerns over delayed patient care.
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