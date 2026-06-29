How SHA system glitches are disrupting hospitals

A section of the Social Health Authority (SHA) building, March 5, 2025 located at Upper Hill in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Hospitals across the country are experiencing disruptions in healthcare services due to persistent technical glitches in the Social Health Authority (SHA) system, including delays in One-Time Passwords (OTPs) used to identify patients and authorise their treatment.

The downtime has allegedly persisted for about a week, forcing healthcare facilities and the Digital Health Agency (DHA) to revert to manual processes, which, according to health providers, is slowing service delivery and raising concerns over delayed patient care.