Rights groups condemn alleged harassment of residents by GSU over Shanta Gold

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Tuajibike platform member Linet Omondi, Community Initiative Action Group Kenya Executive Director Chris Owala and Kenya Human Rights Commission Executive Director Davis Malombe during a press conference on alleged GSU harassment, on Tuesday, June 30 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Human rights groups have condemned the alleged harassment of residents in Vihiga and Siaya counties by General Service Unit (GSU) officers, saying no security threat justifies the operation.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), Haki Madini Kenya Coalition and other organisations said the operation has seen homes raided and residents arbitrarily arrested.

Those targeted are residents who have questioned the disputed Shanta Gold mining operations and sought justice through lawful means, the groups said in a joint statement on Tuesday, June 30.

"Community members have consistently raised concerns that those being singled out are individuals who have openly questioned Shanta Gold's operations and have actively sought justice through lawful and constitutional means," the groups said.

The operation is concentrated in Munungo village in Vihiga County and Obwanda and Siandha B villages in Siaya County, according to the statement.

"Residents have reported armed officers entering homesteads, pursuing them, questioning their family members, disrupting their businesses, intimidating their women and children, and creating an atmosphere of fear across the affected villages," the statement read.

The organisations questioned the legality of the operation, saying security agencies may be deployed in a manner that undermines constitutional rights.

"The public is entitled to know who authorised the operation, under what legal authority it is being conducted, and the legitimate public interest it is intended to serve," the groups said.

They linked the timing of the operation to an upcoming visit by the Environment and Land Court to the affected area on July 2, as part of proceedings over the Shanta Gold project.

The groups demanded an immediate end to the alleged intimidation and arrests, withdrawal of GSU officers from the area, and public disclosure of who authorised the deployment.

They also called for investigations by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority into the alleged misconduct, and for protection of litigants, witnesses and rights defenders involved in the court process.

The Shanta Gold project, a proposed large-scale gold mining venture in western Kenya, has drawn opposition from communities in Kakamega and Siaya.

Residents and civil society groups say the project could displace thousands and accuse the company of failing to adequately consult affected communities.

Artisanal miners have also raised fears the project could deny them access to their livelihood.