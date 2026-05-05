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Fisherman killed in row over fishing ground in Homa Bay

By James Omoro | May. 5, 2026
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Homa Bay County Beach Management Network Chairman Edward Oremo blames illegal fishing methods for declining fish population in Lake Victoria. [File, Standard]

Authorities have launched investigations into the brutal murder of a fisherman in Homa Bay following a dispute over fishing ground. 

35-year-old Fredrick Oduol, was killed after two groups of fishermen clashed during a fishing expedition at Mikuyu Beach in Suba South sub-county.

Suba Sub-county Beach Management Unit Chairman William Onditi said the two groups of fishermen engaged in violent attacks in the lake.

Onditi said the situation escalated after a group of fishermen accused Oduol and his colleagues of fishing in an area that was not meant for them.

The deceased was hit with a paddle, resulting in serious injuries. He died while receiving treatment at Mikuyu Health Center.

“Oduol was hit with a paddle before he lost his life later in the health facility,” Onditi said.

His body was removed to St Camillus Hospital Morgue.

Onditi attributed the incident to a decline in fish population in Lake Victoria.

He blamed the decline in fish population on illegal fishing methods which kill immature fish.

“The illegal fishing in the lake has led to deaths of fish which have not matured. This has led to decline in fish population, hence the scramble for fishing space in the lake,” Onditi said.

The Homa Bay County Beach Management Network Chairman Edward Oremo said the illegal fishing methods must stop.

“We cannot allow illegal fishing to continue in Lake Victoria. This is a recipe for chaos in the lake due to fish scarcity,” Oremo said.

He called on fishermen to diversify their sources of livelihood to reduce fishing pressure in Lake Victoria.

Oremo argued that the decline in fish population makes it impossible for all fishermen to catch the desired quantity of fish.

“The time has come for fishermen to diversify sources of livelihood. The pressure in Lake Victoria is too high to accommodate fish for all fishermen,” Oremo said. 

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Homa Bay Fishing Ground Row Lake Victoria Homa Bay Beach Management Network
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