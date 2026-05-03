Sh345m modern Homa Bay market puts a smile on faces of fishmongers'

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Fish traders at Homa Bay modern market. [James Omoro, Standard]

For decades, fish traders at Koginga Beach, Homa Bay County operated in makeshift structures which got muddy when it rained and dusty during the dry season.

In addition to these extremely unfavourable conditions, the traders counted losses almost daily as fish, which is perishable, often rotted within hours.

“I used to lose half my fish. Today, nothing will go to waste,” says Mary Atieno.

The troubling state of affairs now a thing of the past. The Homa Bay modern market opened its doors in July 2025, turning around the fortunes of the fishmongers. The traders moved from ramshackle roadside tables into hygienic work spaces and modern retail stalls, with a new food court catering to buyers.

Jamilla Akinyi could not hide her joy as she narrated how their fortunes have changed.

“Before, we used to be rained on and the market would get muddy and soggy. This is no longer the case,” she says, adding that they are now well-sheltered from the vagaries of weather.

“As you see it is raining now and we are in business because of this modern market,” Ms Akinyi says.

She is among hundreds of fishmongers operating from the new Sh345 million market, officially opened by President William Ruto on May 30, 2025.

The President Ruto termed the facility not just a market but “a new beginning for the people who depend on the lake for their livelihood.”

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga said the facility “will change lives and serve as a catalyst for growth and job creation.”

The national government and Homa Bay county are betting on the facility, built at Koginga Pier on Lake Victoria, to boost the blue economy.

Charles Amolo, a secretary at the market, says the new facility is a big from the previous open air market.

“Traders used to operate in very poor conditions. The change is immense,” he says, noting that traders now operate in a clean environment equipped with modern facilities such as cold rooms.

Amolo noted that the market is recording a higher number of buyers, attracted by the modern facilities that enable traders to uphold hygiene in handling food. This has led to increased sales for traders.

Monica Adhiambo, who sells cooking oil, says since they started operating from the new market, her business has expanded.

“We are thankful for this facility. It has really been a game-changer for us,” she says.

Irene Okoth is another fishmonger who cannot not hide her joy as she enumerates her blessings following the construction of the new market.

Previously, Okoth says, they were conducting their businesses in a tough environment which lacked stalls and infrastructure like roads.

“But look at this place now. It has undergone a dramatic transformation,” an elated Ms Okoth states as her happiness shines through her eye. “We cannot express our joy enough. We thank President William Ruto and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga.”

A part from delivering a clean and secure environment for businesses, the market boasts essential amenities including clean water and reliable electricity. It also features storage rooms which have significantly cut post-harvest losses that once claimed up to half a day’s catch.

The market has a dedicated fish processing area, complete with gutting and scaling zones, giving mama samaki a clean place in which to operate.

Another notable change in the market is the landing side, where the fisherfolk now dock at a new mooring deck and offload their catch in a covered fish landing shed, a huge difference from the previous muddy beaches.

The market also has an ICT hub to support digital payments and recordkeeping, and 24-hour lighting for safety. Mother-and-child facilities and PWD-friendly access ramps ensure no one is lef behind. The market has also been designed to boost both county and national revenue by supporting value addition and reducing waste.

Pius Oketch, a revenue officer at Homa Bay County, says the market has brought numerous benefits not only to the traders but also to the devolved unit, adding that revenue collection at the market has risen significantly.

“Our revenue collection is up 50 per cent since the traders began operating from the market,” says Mr Oketch.

The story of the modern Homa Bay market is being watched with envy by traders in Rody Kopany. Here businesses still operate from makeshift structures. But the good news is that these poor conditions will soon be consigned to the past.

The modern Rody Kopany market is undergoing the last phases of construction. Traders say they can hardly wait to move their wares to the new facility.

Catherine Adhiambo says they are being rained on and enduring the scorching sun. “When it rains we rush home with our goods because we do not have a place to shelter,” she says.

But Ms Adhiambo is happy their tribulations will come to an end sooner rather than later. She commended the government for"working hard to meet the needs of small traders".

“We really appreciate the President for this project,” Ms Adhiambo states. “We urge him to build such a market for other traders in the county and the entire country."

Kennedy Odhiambo, a resident, says construction is already bringing benefits to the community. “As you can see, youths have found a job to do here,” he says, pointing to the people busy at the construction site.

He adds: “Our business people will be allocated modern stalls. The government is doing a good job.”

For Peninah Akinyi, the completion of the market will represent a huge turn of good fortune for her.

“Finally we will have a dignified and secure place for us and our wares. We will work from a clean place,” Ms Akinyi says, sentiments shared by her colleague Janet Anyango, who is eagerly waiting too to move to the new market.

Jarred Oduor, a resident, says the project has provided employment for young people, enabling them to earn an income and put food on the table.