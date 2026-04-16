Ruto fires contractor, relaunches road project he commissioned as DP

President William Ruto has come under scrutiny after relaunching a stalled road project he had initially commissioned in 2018 while serving as Deputy President.
During his tour of the Gusii region, where he has spent the last four days, Ruto launched the same road—this time from the opposite end—renaming it the Keumbu–Gachuba–Kiendege–Kemera Road, eight years later.
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