Ruto on Gusii projects blitz with eye on 2027

President William Ruto addresses the crowd in Kisii. [PCS]

President William Ruto yesterday unveiled several projects in Gusii as he dangled a development carrot to win the region’s support in next year’s election.

The President, who was in the region for the second day, toured government projects in North and West Mugirango constituencies in Nyamira County before visiting Kitutu Chache North and Kitutu Chache South in Kisii County, where he inspected and commissioned projects.