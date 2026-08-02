Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Bandits kill two, drive away goats

By Ali Abdi | Aug. 2, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Bullet cartridges captured during a suspected bandit attack. [File, Standard]

Two people have been killed and hundreds of goats and sheep stolen following a bandit attack at a village in Isiolo County.

The incident, at Garse Dabata in Gotu location, took place on Friday evening and is on the eastern bank of Ewaso Nyiro River.

It reportedly took the villagers by surprise as the raiders rounded up nearly 700 goats and sheep before killing the two who were said to be herding the animals at that time.

The County Police Commander Isaac Sang said a reinforced security team was pursuing the attackers, with preliminary reports indicating the attackers had crossed the nearby Ewaso Nyiro River.

The duo was buried at Gotu trading centre on Saturday in accordance with the Muslim rites.

By Saturday evening, Gotu Senior Chief Abdullahi Bagaja said 180 of the stolen animals had been recovered.

Omar Shariff, an elder from the Somali community, said herders with thousands of livestock grazing on both banks of the river were exposed to external attacks, allegedly being carried out by bandits from a neighbouring county.

During the Friday incident, it was reported that there were only two National Police Reservists (NPR) in the remote and vast location, a scenario that Mr Shariff said made the herders vulnerable to such attacks.

" We have lost many lives in Gotu and on the other side of the Ewaso Nyiro River (in the past), and this ( latest killings) would not, unfortunately, be the last until the State takes serious measures to secure the grazing zones," said Shariff.

He claimed that there had never been an arrest of suspected bandits in previous incidents, adding that only a few of the stolen animals were usually recovered.

" Thousands of livestock stolen from herders grazing in the area have been stolen by rustlers from the neighbouring county over the last five years, and no recovery has been made," he noted.

The official said there were hundreds of police, including the General Service and Anti-Stock Theft units, sent to counter activities of rustlers in Isiolo and Meru, adding that little has been done with regard to stopping or minimising the menace.

"From Gambella to Shab, Kachuru, Mutuati, Magado and Gotu, we have the security team but still the bandits cross the river and come to attack innocent herders," added Shariff.

The Ministry of Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen had ordered an operation in parts of four Counties of Samburu, Laikipia, Isiolo and Meru twice, but leaders from Isiolo and Meru said no such exercise was undertaken.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Isiolo County Bandits Insecurity Theft
.

Latest Stories

The professor's curse: How policies punish dons for reading too much
The professor's curse: How policies punish dons for reading too much
Opinion
By Joel Changorok
35 mins ago
As our politicians behave badly, scholars imagine a better Kenya, world
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
35 mins ago
Vision 2060: Can Ruto build Kenya's future amid a trail of failed projects?
Business
By Brian Ngugi
35 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Battle looms over plan to scrap livestreaming of election results
By Edwin Nyarangi 35 mins ago
Battle looms over plan to scrap livestreaming of election results
Uhuru to chair Azimio talks on formula for picking presidential candidate
By Edwin Nyarangi 35 mins ago
Uhuru to chair Azimio talks on formula for picking presidential candidate
Kenya's infrastructure boom faces costly maintenance crisis
By Macharia Kamau 35 mins ago
Kenya's infrastructure boom faces costly maintenance crisis
Vision 2060: Can Ruto build Kenya's future amid a trail of failed projects?
By Brian Ngugi 35 mins ago
Vision 2060: Can Ruto build Kenya's future amid a trail of failed projects?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved