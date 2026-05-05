Isiolo Woman Rep criticises leaders behind Guyo's failed impeachment bid

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Isiolo Woman Rep Mumina Bonaya during a women and youth empowerment forum supported by the National Government Affirmative Action Fund at Bulesa, on May 5, 2026. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

Isiolo Woman Rep Mumina Bonaya has launched a scathing attack against leaders behind the failed impeachment attempt against Governor Abdi Guyo, accusing them of working to undermine service delivery in the county.

Speaking at Bulesa during a Women and Youth Empowerment Forum supported by the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), Bonaya told the leaders to stop engaging in sideshows and focus on service delivery.

“Those who orchestrated the impeachment are leaders who have been in office for years but have nothing to show. Instead of focusing on development, they are now busy trying to ensure that even current leaders fail,” she said.

The lawmaker described the impeachment attempt as chaotic and unnecessary, saying that it plunged Isiolo County into months of political instability.

“We lost valuable time that should have been used to serve our people. The entire process created tension and division, yet it collapsed at the Senate at the preliminary stages,” she said.

Bonaya further claimed that the sponsors of the ouster bid not only failed politically but also suffered financially and lost credibility at the national level.

“They spent resources chasing an agenda that had no support. Even the top leadership of the national government dismissed them as a nuisance,” she stated.

She reiterated her unwavering support for Governor Guyo, saying that she would oppose any impeachment motion.

“Let me be clear: even if they bring another impeachment motion, I will still stand firmly with the Governor because our priority is service delivery to the people of Isiolo,” she affirmed.

Bonaya said leaders are now taking a more honest and direct approach in confronting banditry.

“For the first time, leaders are speaking the truth without fear. We are calling out those involved in banditry regardless of their community. We cannot protect criminals for political convenience,” she said.

She revealed plans to strengthen government presence in Chari Ward through the creation of additional administrative units.

“We are pushing for the establishment of a sub-county, divisions, and locations in Chari so that the area becomes easier to govern and more secure,” she explained.

“We also need an Anti-Stock Theft Unit in the area to deal decisively with insecurity.”

During the event, Bonaya issued a cheque worth Sh 6.2 million to support 16 women’s groups, each receiving Sh 100,000. NGAAF also facilitated the provision of essential equipment including water storage tanks, tents, chairs, car wash machines, and water pumps.

Governor Guyo contributed an additional Sh 50,000 to each group to support the establishment of Village Savings and Loan Association (VSLA) programs.

“Empowering our women and youth economically is key to transforming Isiolo,” Bonaya said.