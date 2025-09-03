×
Isiolo Governor Guyo reshuffles Cabinet after failed ouster bid

By Ali Abdi | Sep. 3, 2025
Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo when he appeared before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) at Bunge Tower, Parliament , May 19th ,2024.[FILE/ Standard]

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo, still reeling from a bruising impeachment attempt, has announced changes in his administration—retaining key allies while leaving three crucial county executive committee (CEC) dockets vacant.

From the mandatory six CEC positions, Governor Guyo retained three of his confidants but left the other posts unfilled. His impeachment before the Senate collapsed on procedural grounds, but the episode left him politically weakened.

Lawrence Mwongera, the substantive CEC for Tourism, Trade, Cooperatives and Investment, retained his docket and was also handed Water, Irrigation, Environment and Climate Change in an acting capacity.

Health CEC Lucy Kaburu kept her post and was given additional responsibilities for Finance, Economic Planning and ICT, also in an acting capacity.

The Finance docket had previously been held by Abdullahi Banticha, a former Isiolo South MP who is now Speaker of one of the rival county assemblies.

The other faction of MCAs recognizes Mohamed Roba Qoto as Speaker.

Yusuf Mohamed was moved from Agriculture, Livestock Development and Fisheries to head Lands, Roads, Infrastructure Development, Housing, Urban Development and Municipality Services. The Agriculture docket, previously held by Ali Sarite, remains vacant, while the fate of Lands CEC Yusuf Dahir is uncertain.

In addition, the Governor, through his Coordinator of Communication Hussein Salesa, appointed Abdi Edin Ali as County Spokesperson. The changes took effect at the beginning of this month.

“The changes and appointments are meant to improve performance and service delivery,” said Mr. Salesa.

Political observers say Guyo may have left the three dockets vacant to buy time as he balances Isiolo’s clan politics ahead of the 2027 general election.

“He just survived impeachment and wants to ensure that any new nominees come from the right clans. It’s an intricate balancing act that is unlikely to satisfy everyone,” noted Ismail Dika, a local political observer.

Dika added that elders from clans which failed to prevent the impeachment push may not benefit from the new appointments, although individuals loyal to the governor could still be considered.

Meanwhile, Guyo appointed 21 chief officers—who serve as accounting officers in county departments—despite the law allowing only 18. Before their term expired in February, Isiolo had 31 chief officers, a matter flagged by the Auditor General and the Senate, and which featured prominently in the failed impeachment bid in July.

Dika also cautioned that Isiolo’s political crisis could complicate any future CEC appointments, which require vetting by the divided county assembly.

