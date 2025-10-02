We'll do everything to make police recruitment graft-free

A police officer takes recruits through physical exercise at Gusii Stadium during police recruitment on March 24, 2022. [File, Standard]

Friday marks the launch of our nationwide recruitment drive for 10,000 police officers. To me, this is not just a hiring process, it's a cornerstone of the broader reform agenda we have been championing to rebuild faith in the National Police Service (NPS) and ensure it reflects the values of our Constitution.

My vision for the NPS is rooted in reform, and we have already made significant strides. For instance, we have initiated comprehensive audits of our internal systems to identify and seal loopholes that have historically allowed corruption to thrive.

Additionally, we are embracing technology to modernise operations. The introduction of a digital Occurrence Book system is meant to replace outdated manual logs with secure, real-time digital records, enhancing accountability in incident reporting.

Community policing is another pillar of our reforms; empowering local partnerships to address crime at its roots through dialogue and collaboration rather than confrontation. We have also intensified training of our officers, focusing on human rights, constitutional adherence, and professional ethics. These initiatives are actionable steps toward a police service that Kenyans can trust and rely on.

Yet, the upcoming recruitment exercise represents the most visible opportunity of our commitment to merit-based practices. In the past, such drives have been marred by allegations of bribery, nepotism, and fraud, leaving qualified candidates disillusioned and NPS weakened.

I want to give an assurance to Kenyans that this time the exercise - from screening to physical fitness tests, interviews, and final selection - will be guided solely by merit, qualifications, and performance. To achieve this, we have established clear criteria where candidates must meet educational standards, pass rigorous assessments, and demonstrate the physical and mental aptitude required for policing.

I therefore call upon all interested and eligible youth across Kenya to participate with confidence. This is your opportunity to join a reformed NPS and contribute to national security. From wherever you hail from, your talent and dedication are what matter. Turn up at the designated centres ready to showcase your potential, knowing that the process is fair and impartial.

To prospective recruits and their families, do not fall prey to impostors or corrupt individuals promising "help" in exchange for bribes. Offering money to recruiting officers, middlemen, or anyone claiming influence could lead to legal consequences. Similarly, presenting fake documents such as forged certificates, medical records, or identification will result in immediate rejection and possible prosecution.

To my fellow officers involved in the exercise, I strongly call on you to uphold the highest professional standards. You will face dire consequences, including dismissal, criminal charges for engaging in malpractices such as soliciting bribes or showing favouritism. We will be watching you closely. Oversight teams will conduct impromptu visits to recruitment centers nationwide to ensure real-time accountability and deter misconduct.

I also urge the public to be our eyes and ears on the ground. If you witness or suspect any irregularities including bribery attempts, unfair treatment, or procedural lapses, report them immediately through our toll-free hotline - 0800 722 203 – or a WhatsApp message to 0709 570 000. Every report will be investigated promptly and with confidentiality, and decisive action taken against culprits

Mr Kanja is the Inspector General of the NPS