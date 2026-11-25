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Former Auditor General and chairman of the Pending Bills Verification Committee Edward Ouko. [File, Standard]

The government plans to clear verified pending bills over the next two financial years, even as more than 60 per cent of what suppliers had lodged is rejected or left unverified.

In new budget documents, the National Treasury says it will settle all verified pending bills of Sh50 million and below in the current financial year, clearing the rest in phases through the 2027-28 financial year.

Treasury’s commitment comes after a verification committee approved just Sh155.34 billion out of Sh664.8 billion lodged, which rises to Sh235.6 billion, or about 35.2 per cent of total claims, when an earlier Sh80 billion paid to road contractors is included. “In October 2026, Cabinet approved the settlement of all verified claims of Sh50 million and below, covering 98 per cent of eligible claims by number. The balance is being cleared over the 2026/27 - 2027/28 financial years under a phased strategy,” said Treasury in the Budget Policy Statement, adding that amounts over Sh50 million, valued at Sh131.6 billion, would be paid in phases and cleared by the end of the 2027-28 financial year.

Treasury said the Pending Bills Verification Committee, which was chaired by former Auditor General Edward Ouko, analysed 115,617 claims valued at Sh664.8 billion, of which 29,885 claims amounting to Sh235.6 billion were recommended for settlement.

Of these, according to Treasury, Sh80.3 billion has been settled through securitisation in the roads sector. It added that it would settle the balance over the next two years, prioritising small and medium businesses owed up to Sh50 million.

“The National Treasury has adopted a phased strategy to clear the outstanding verified balance of Sh155.3 billion over two years, beginning with a provision of Sh23.74 billion in the 2026-27 financial year that prioritises claims of up to Sh50 million. The remaining claims valued at Sh131.6 billion and each above Sh50 million will be settled progressively through budgetary provisions and other financing instruments,” said Treasury.

It also said it would put in place measures to prevent build-up of new arrears that include ensuring that government entities commit expenditure only against approved budgets and available cash and strengthening the monitoring and reporting among State corporations.