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The High Court has summoned Mombasa Central Police Station OCS Eliud Kimwele to explain why he has not executed an arrest warrant against County Finance Executive Evans Oanda over alleged defiance of court orders requiring payment of a Sh154.4 million debt to Kooba Limited.

Justice Jairus Ngaah on Wednesday directed Chief Inspector Kimwele to appear before court on December 11, 2026, and explain why the warrant issued against Oanda has not been executed despite being received by officers at the police station.

The summons followed an application by Kooba Kenya Limited director Richard Bell who wants Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja compelled to take over enforcement of the warrant after the OCS Kimwele allegedly failed to act on the warrant of arrest served on him over 20 days ago.

Through lawyer Mbaluto, the company told the court that the warrant was already in force and that it was only seeking to have it executed by the Inspector-General, who has superior administrative and command powers over the police station.

“We are seeking to have the warrants of arrest be executed by IG for the reason that OCS hasn't been able to execute these warrants which were issued by the court on June 26, 2026. We believe the IG will have the necessary powers, administrative and directional, to execute these warrants,” Mbaluto told the court.

However, Justice Ngaah questioned why the officer in charge of the police station Kimwele had failed to execute the warrant or explain the circumstances surrounding the delay.

“Why can't the OCS enforce them?” Justice Ngaah posed. Mbaluto told the court that the company had proposed that the OCS be directed to file a report explaining why the warrant had not been executed, arguing that his location could be an impediment to enforcement. “I've seen it that locality of OCS becomes his own impediment,” he submitted. The judge, however, insisted that the officer should personally appear in court and account for the failure.

“Why can't he (OCS Kimwele) come and say that himself? Let him come to court and tell us why he can't execute the warrant,” Justice Ngaah said.

Kooba's lawyer urged the court to give the matter an early date, saying the prolonged delay was unfair to a judgment creditor who had yet to enjoy the fruits of a court decree.

“You can see my learned friend Mr. Taghbai isn't offering any explanation as to why the county to date hasn't paid this amount,” Mbaluto told the court.

Lawyer Taghbai, appearing for the respondents, including Mombasa county government, requested 14 days to file a response, saying he was yet to receive full instructions from his clients.

He argued that the Attorney-General was the appropriate party to respond to the application because the Inspector-General and the OCS are ordinarily represented by the State law office.

The arrest warrant was issued on June 26, 2026, directing the OCS at Mombasa Central Police Station to arrest Oanda and bring him before court unless the outstanding judgment debt was paid.

According to an affidavit sworn by Bell, the warrant was presented to the police station and received by officers on June 30, 2026, but had not been executed yet.

Bell accused the police of failing to demonstrate the steps taken to apprehend the Finance executive, saying the OCS had only indicated that the judgment debtor had been dodging his team.

The company argued that the failure to execute the warrant had frustrated enforcement of the court's orders and denied it the benefit of a judgment in its favour.

The dispute stems from a project dating back to 2017, when Kooba's plans to establish a Sh3.5 billion carrier-neutral data centre in Mombasa were allegedly frustrated by delays in obtaining county approvals.

The company had intended to develop the facility as a regional data hub serving businesses, financial institutions, government agencies and multinational corporations requiring data storage and internet infrastructure.

Kooba acquired land in Mombasa's Kizingo area, citing its strategic location near the Seacon landing station and the landing points of the TEAMS, LION and EASSY submarine cables.

In a judgment delivered on March 10, 2022, the High Court awarded the company Sh151 million in compensation after finding that the county had violated its right to fair administrative action under Article 47 of the Constitution.

After the county failed to settle the decree, Kooba returned to court seeking orders compelling payment of the judgment debt.

On June 14, 2024, the court issued orders compelling payment, but continued non-compliance triggered contempt proceedings against Oanda.

On February 25, 2025, Justice Olga Sewe found the Finance executive in contempt of court and ordered him to personally appear to show cause why he should not be punished.

Kooba subsequently sought his arrest and committal to civil jail for up to six months or until he purged the contempt by complying with the court orders.

The compensation award, together with interest and costs, has since risen to approximately Sh154.4 million.