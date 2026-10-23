MPs pull plug on livestreaming of election results

Voters cast their ballots at Huruma Primary School polling station during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [Josphat Thiong’o, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will not be live-streaming results at polling stations in the forthcoming elections following a move by MPs to pass the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

This means members of the public will not be able to watch results being announced at polling stations in real time, as has been the case in previous elections.