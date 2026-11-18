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President William Ruto during the State of the Nation Address at Parliament, Nairobi on November 18, 2026 . [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto has outlined his plans for the recently established National Infrastructure Fund (NIF), saying it will finance major projects in roads, railways, ports, airports, and energy.

In his State of the Nation address on November 18, 2026, Ruto said the Fund would be managed transparently, with investments assessed on their economic and social value.

“Every investment must be justified by the economic and social value it creates,” he said.

Ruto claims about 7,000 kilometres of roads are under construction, with plans to tarmac an additional 28,000 kilometres and dual 2,000 kilometres of highways over the next 10 years.

“These are not merely engineering statistics or targets. Better roads reduce the cost of moving agricultural produce, transporting manufactured goods and accessing markets,” he said.

“They connect workers to employment, patients to hospitals and learners to educational institutions.”

He commended Parliament for passing legislation that paved the way for the Fund's establishment in March 2026, saying it had so far been capitalised with Sh340 billion.

He said road projects are also underway in Wajir, Garissa, Mandera, Murang’a, Nyeri, Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Nakuru, Kiambu, Nairobi, Kisii, Uasin Gishu, Nyamira, Kericho, Kajiado, Embu, Meru, Kwale, Isiolo and Kilifi counties.

The government is also extending the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to the Malaba border, he said.

Other planned investments include the modernisation of the ports of Mombasa and Lamu and the expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), at a projected cost of Sh154.2 billion.

Ruto further said the JKIA project would increase passenger-handling and operational capacity, strengthen Kenya's position as a regional aviation hub and support tourism, horticulture, logistics and international business.

“Roads, railways, ports and airports must function as one integrated transport network, reducing logistics costs and positioning Kenya as a preferred destination for production, trade and investment.”

The Fund will also support investments in the energy sector, which Ruto described as critical to economic growth.

He added that factories, irrigation systems, digital enterprises, hospitals, schools and households depended on reliable and affordable electricity.

“Using NIF, we are mobilising investment towards an additional 10,000 megawatts of generation capacity, drawing on our geothermal, hydro, wind and solar resources,” he said.

The president further said the expansion of generation capacity would be accompanied by investments in transmission lines, substations and distribution networks to ensure reliable electricity supply to industries, businesses and households.

“The objective is not simply to generate more electricity. It is to make power more dependable and affordable, lower production costs, attract investment and enable Kenyan enterprises to compete in regional and international markets.”