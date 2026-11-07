The making of Phoebe Okowa, Kenyan jurist at the world's top court

Phoebe Okowa has spent much of her career dealing with questions that shape relations between countries, from state responsibility and international disputes to environmental protection and accountability under international law.
Through her work as an advocate, academic and member of international legal institutions, the Kenyan professor has established herself as one of the country’s leading experts in international law.
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