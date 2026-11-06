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Turkana Woman Rep Cecilia Ng'itit wins global women empowerment award

By Esther Nyambura | Nov. 6, 2026
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Turkana Woman Representative Cecilia Ng’itit Ishuu.

Turkana Woman Representative Cecilia Ng’itit Ishuu has won the 2026 International Women Parliament Iconic Women Award in the Women Empowerment category, becoming the first Kenyan parliamentarian to receive the recognition.

Ng’itit received the award during the third International Women Parliament and Iconic Women Awards ceremony held at the Radisson Blu Water Garden in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The award adds to a series of recognitions Ng’itit has received this year, including the Thamani Africa Award for Best Female MP in Africa and the Bobea Leadership Award for Best Performing Woman Representative in Kenya.

Through the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), Ng’itit disbursed Sh15 million to support marginalised groups, with 32 community groups receiving grants ranging between Sh200,000 and Sh350,000.

She also acquired more than 20 diesel and electric posho mills for vulnerable communities to reduce the distances women travel to grind maize, particularly in areas affected by insecurity.

In education, she supported 68 students who had attained D+ and C- grades in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations to pursue college education, with their fees fully covered.

She said the decision was informed by the limited employment opportunities available to holders of certificate qualifications.

"Job opportunities for certificates no longer existed," she said.

Ng’itit has also supported fishing communities in Todonyang, Turkana North, by providing fishing equipment to survivors of an attack to help them rebuild their livelihoods.

She has further backed the Desert Roses' 'Let the Girl Play' initiative, which uses football to promote girls' education, challenge early marriage and harmful cultural practices, and encourage leadership among girls.

In Parliament, she has raised concerns over banditry in northern Kenya and advocated for the release and reunion of 32 Kenyan herders detained in Uganda.

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