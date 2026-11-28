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Two political spectacles have kept Kenyans entertained this week. The first was the unmistakable confirmation that ODM is doomed to the Titanic’s fate.

The body language of its top brass after Wednesday’s Central Committee meeting in Nairobi said more than a choreographed press statement could. Sometimes, time has a way of exposing the folly behind the bravado, goon culture and populist speeches. Mr Judas Iscariot and his fellow boat wreckers must now eat the humble pie.

Power, after all, is a notoriously unfaithful mistress. The second mega drama was Bishop Margaret Wanjiru’s announcement that she intends to run for Nairobi governor. Oh, my! Someone tell the good Bishop that the glory is no longer here.

Anyway, whatever happens in the political area, one question begs an answer: Why has Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah suddenly lost his appetite for State House? Not so long ago, I had a chat with Mr Omtatah in Naivasha during a public forum on the Strategic Goods Control Bill, 2026. His Solomonic wisdom is indisputable.

Indeed, of all the newcomers who flirted with 2027 presidential ambitions, Mr Omtatah was the real deal. When he crafted a team of experts last year to scientifically test the waters for his presidential bid, even voters in my village of Kaguria in Pala-Koguta, were thrilled.

For years, the man has fought to entrench the rule of law through the courts. If we had a Guinness Book of public-interest litigation, Mr Omtatah would have an entry. Some people call him Kenya’s chief whistleblower.

With some 1,200 cases filed since 1995, he has made the courtroom his battleground. Critics would say the courts are his ‘hunting ground’ and that he’s serving personal interests.

Forget former CJ David Maraga. Having retired, there’s little point pretending to be a presidential hopeful. For Dr Fred Matiang’i, the political baggage of disobeying court orders, bullying the media and deporting innocent Kenyans was always going to be a challenge.

Certainly, a leader seeking the highest office must answer for their ‘dark’ record. This is where the question of leadership gets interesting.

In Confucian thought, leadership is tied to personal virtue, wisdom and experience. Those entrusted with responsibility must be tested by experience and moral challenges before being handed even greater power. But then leadership isn’t merely about virtue. It’s about power and how one navigates it.

Niccolò Machiavelli’s Realpolitik is more relevant. Effective leadership requires an understanding of power, interests and the brutal realities of politics. By that measure, Mr Omtatah’s patriotism gives him a good prospect, perhaps even more than Linda Mwanachi boss Edwin Sifuna.

The Busia senator excelled but just when the political theatre was ready to give him a bigger stage in 2027, the curtain seems to have fallen. Why does he appear reluctant to pursue the dream he briefly dangled before us?

Was he a joker or did some forces threaten him? These are questions Mr Omtatah must answer. For ‘betraying’ public trust, he could lose favour for good.

The good senator should have learnt from Mr Polycarp Igathe, who resigned as Nairobi Deputy Governor in 2018 after just five months in office. When he returned to run for governor against our ‘degree-holder’ Johnson Sakaja in 2022, voters rued his earlier ‘cowardice’ and shunned him at the ballot box.

One more thing. Mr Omtatah was to make a big pronouncement in July. He didn’t. Why? For a man who claimed he’s seeking office because there’s a job to be done, the silence is telling.

Meanwhile, where’s Mr Eliud Owallo? The former ICT minister was a political lightweight with heavyweight dreams. He reminds us of one Mukaru Ng’ang’a in the 1992 multi-party polls.

Whatever the case, Mr Omtatah and Mr Owalo have had great ideas for our republic. We can’t easily give up on them. The two patriots should be happy that at least they offered themselves for high office. They could just be political casualties of fickle public opinion.

-The writer is a communications practitioner.