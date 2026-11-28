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Residents of Kiambu County face worsening water shortages after the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) suspended bulk water supply to six water service providers, cutting off approximately 72 million litres of treated water daily.

The halt is expected to disrupt households, schools, hospitals, and businesses across Ruiru-Juja, Kiambu, Gatundu, Tatu City, Githunguri, and Karuri water companies, which draw supplies from the Karimenu II Dam and Northern Collector Tunnel systems.

Ruiru-Juja Water and Sewerage Company takes the largest share at 47.5 million litres daily, followed by Kiambu (10 million litres), Gatundu (eight million litres), Tatu City (four million litres), Githunguri (1.5 million litres), and Karuri (one million litres).

The suspension follows conservatory orders issued by the High Court in Kiambu on November 18, 2026, in a constitutional petition filed by the County Government of Kiambu challenging provisions of the Water Act that permit AWWDA to supply bulk water directly to licensed providers.

In a press statement, AWWDA Chief Executive Officer Eng. Joseph Kamau said the agency was compelled to comply with the orders despite the severe impact on consumers.

"The court order has compelled us to suspend bulk water supply to the affected water service providers in Kiambu County. Unfortunately, this means that residents, businesses and institutions depending on these systems will feel the impact of the disruption," said Eng. Kamau.

He warned that cutting off 72 million litres daily—out of the 213.5 million litres AWWDA produces across its network—will deepen the county's existing water deficit, forcing households into longer rationing cycles and higher spending on water vendors.

"We have been supplying approximately 72 million litres of treated water daily to six water service providers in Kiambu County. This is a significant volume, and its suspension is likely to worsen the existing water deficit," he added.

On November 25, Justice Bahati Mwamuye directed that the county’s November 17 application and AWWDA’s November 23 response—which seeks to stay or set aside the conservatory orders—be heard together. Supporting parties have until December 3 to file responses, opposing parties until December 11, and AWWDA until December 18 for any rejoinder. The case will be mentioned on January 26, 2027, leaving the conservatory orders in force until then.

Eng. Kamau maintained that AWWDA's mandate is limited to developing national public water works and bulk supply, while last-mile distribution rests with licensed providers.

"We recognise that water is an essential service and that residents should not bear the consequences of institutional and legal disagreements. We are pursuing all available lawful avenues to resolve the matter and restore supply," Eng. Kamau said, affirming the agency's commitment to the constitutional right to clean water under Article 43(1)(d).