Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado will spend the next 25 years in prison for the murder of his pregnant former girlfriend, Sharon Otieno, in a case that exposed the deadly intersection of romance, money, power and betrayal.
But even after finding him guiltyof orchestrating the killing of the 26-year-old university student, who was carrying his child, the High Court was confronted with an unusual sentencing battle: the victim's parents wanted him spared prison, the prosecution demanded a deterrent punishment, while the defence pleaded for a non-custodial sentence.
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