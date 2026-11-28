Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado during his sentencing over Sharon Otieno's murder at Milimani High Court in Nairobi on November 27, 2026. [David Gichuru,Standard]

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado will spend the next 25 years in prison for the murder of his pregnant former girlfriend, Sharon Otieno, in a case that exposed the deadly intersection of romance, money, power and betrayal.

But even after finding him guilty of orchestrating the killing of the 26-year-old university student, who was carrying his child, the High Court was confronted with an unusual sentencing battle: the victim's parents wanted him spared prison, the prosecution demanded a deterrent punishment, while the defence pleaded for a non-custodial sentence.