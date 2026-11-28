Audio By Vocalize

Pentecostal Voice of Kenya Association (PVK) officials led by chairman Apostle Peter Manyuru and SG Habil Alombe addressing the media in Nairobi on November 29, 2026. [Okumu Modachi, Standard]

A section of church leaders has fired back at the new Data Commissioner and her predecessor over remarks warning that congregants could sue churches for displaying their images during live-streamed services without their consent, terming the position an attempt to intimidate religious institutions and undermine freedom of worship.

Under the Pentecostal Voice of Kenya Association (PVK), the clergy accused the Commissioner of issuing threats without grounding them in law, a move they described as ambiguous.

Vowing to continue livestreaming their worship services, they insisted that churches were law-abiding institutions that had complied with existing data protection requirements even as they accused...of incompetence.

PVK chairman Peter Manyuru said churches had implemented measures required under the Data Protection Act, including putting up notices at their entrances informing congregants about livestreaming and giving those uncomfortable with appearing on camera the option of staying away.

The association's Secretary General Habil Olembo said: "These measures reflect a careful effort to balance the realities of day-to-day ministry operations with statutory compliance."

The uproar comes days after the outgoing Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait said a filming notice did not remove the need to obtain consent where the church was processing congregants’ personal data.

“You’re processing data so it’s important to just get consent,” she said on November 18, during an interview.

Equally, the Commission's nominee Lydia Chelagat, while appearing before Parliament for vetting, proposed new guidelines to regulate the filming and live broadcasting of religious services, arguing that attending a place of worship does not take away an individual’s constitutional right to privacy.

The remarks have since elicited outrage among religious leaders who are now asking the officials to stop meddling in church affairs.

"Live Streaming is a very vital component of the church. If we don't do this we feel we cannot be able to accomplish the role. We must reach out to people wherever they are. We feel freedom of worship is being compromised," said Olembo

They dismissed the suggestion that congregants could face churches with lawsuits over livestreaming, arguing that there was no legal basis for threatening religious institutions with penalties of up to Sh5 million.

"You cannot wake up simply because you are a commissioner and declare that livestreaming will attract a Sh5 million charge. You cannot threaten that if someone takes a church to court, it will be charged Sh5 million. We do not accept that. There is no such law," said Apostle Manyuru.

Manyuru urged pastors and congregations not to panic or discontinue livestreaming, urging those opposed to being captured during services not to attend.

"If you do not want livestreaming, please do not come to church. Remain at home. Wherever we are, we preach the gospel," he said.

The church leaders, however, insisted they were not seeking confrontation with the Government, saying religious institutions respected the State and wanted to work alongside it.