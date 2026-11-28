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Syokimau residents are protesting over the state of poor roads in the area. [Newton Kimaiyo, Standard]

Syokimau residents are demanding urgent action to keep heavy commercial trucks off residential roads after a ten-year-old boy was crushed to death while riding his bicycle several meters from their home.

The accident occurred on Friday at around 5.30pm along Chadi Nation Road, near Epco, involving a heavy commercial vehicle at the junction.

The boy who was cycling within his neighbourhood died at the scene, leaving residents devastated and renewing calls for the government to restrict trucks operating along roads in the residential estate.

The tragedy comes barely days after Syokimau residents took to the streets to protest against the use of estate roads by trucks transporting materials from nearby quarries and those evading cess points.

The demonstrations were met with teargas from police to residents but the residents say they will use all legal means to compel relevant authorities to act on their demands to prevent further tragedies.

Speaking at the scene, resident Juliet Karungo said the community had repeatedly warned authorities about the dangers posed by heavy vehicles using roads meant for residential traffic.

"We are in deep pain today. We have been raising concerns about these trucks operating on our estate roads and now a young child has lost his life. As mothers, we have cried. I cannot imagine what the boy's parents are going through," she said.

Engineer Eric Nzola said the tragedy highlighted the urgent need to address road safety challenges in Syokimau and neighbouring estates where residential developments have expanded rapidly.

"The county government of Machakos has let us down high density zones like Syokimau and Katani need to be safer we are calling on the government to have a serious consultative meeting and reroute this tracks that are causing havoc to residents," said Eric.

He also questioned the continued use of the estate roads despite the availability of a designated tarmac route that could serve as an alternative for the trucks.

"By 6am, our children cannot safely walk to school. Even when a school is just one kilometre away, parents would rather use school transport because they fear what could happen along the roads," he said.

The residents appealed to both the national and county governments to intervene urgently and provide alternative routes for heavy commercial vehicles.

The latest fatality has renewed questions about road safety, traffic management and the regulation of heavy commercial vehicles in Syokimau, with residents insisting that protecting lives must take priority over commercial interests.