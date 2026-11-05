Goon financiers should be cursed and sent to hell, Chief Justice Koome says

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Chief Justice Martha Koome said goonism falls under serious organised crimes that goes against the Rome Statute and humanity. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Chief Justice Martha Koome now says those mobilising and financing goons should be cursed and thrown to hell.

Koome on Thursday said goonism falls under organised serious crimes that go against the Rome Statute and humanity.

She spoke at Kieganguru, Maara constituency, where she presided over the opening of the Maara law courts.

While calling on police to focus more on arresting the mobilisers and financiers, Koome said a time has come for the country to plead with God to protect the country and rescue the youth who are being misused and misled into organised gangs and goonism.

“Nobody gives birth to a child to be called a goon. Those organisers will go to hell, we curse them,” Koome said, adding, “If they will not go to hell they will meet God's justice. These are our children, and we reclaim them in the name of our Lord Jesus.”

According to her, the last time she checked, people are charged at the International Criminal Court with Organised crime.

She maintained that the best solution to the current goonism that wreaked havoc, especially in political meetings, is to arrest the organisers.

Koome said the courts cannot hold arrested goons without bail, yet the constitution grants them the right to bail or bond.

“When we arrest small people with petty crimes of causing disorder, the law allows us to release them on bail and bond, but when you bring the organisers, we will charge them under the Serious Crimes Act,” she said.

Koome said currently, the judiciary has gazetted a serious crimes division at the High Court to support Magistrates handling the cases.

“Let us look at the root cause of goonism across the country and rehabilitate those involved by getting them gainful employment,” she said.

Her sentiments, however, differ from those of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who on Wednesday told the National Assembly that the judiciary was the weakest link in the fight against the menace.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, in his remarks, supported Koome’s view of arresting the planners.

Njuki, who doubles up as the Council of Governors Chairperson, said politicians have had their time and organising goons against their opponents should not be condoned.

Using the analogy of a dog, Njuki said ‘every barking dog has an owner ’, and it is time serious action was taken against such characters at whatever level they are.

The county boss said CoG will work closely with county security teams to arrest the fast-rising menace and report all cases.

Security agencies have been under scrutiny regarding goons, with calls for their arrest and prosecution.

Earlier on, Koome and DCI boss Mohammed Amin differed on how to handle the goons during a National Council for Administrative Justice meeting as with the DCI boss also accusing the Judiciary of laxity and granting minor bail to arrested goons.

But Koome maintained the issue must be addressed lest it becomes a thorn in the flesh ahead of the 2027 elections.