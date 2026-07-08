Goonism politicians fattening monster that will be hard to control in future

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Several people were injured as goons blocked a Linda Mwanchi convoy at Keumbu, Nyaribari Chache in Kisii County on July 3, 2026. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The greatest threat to a nation's security is rarely one random dramatic act. More often, it is the slow normalisation of conduct that should have alarmed everyone long before it became commonplace. Lawlessness does not happen overnight. Societies get there one tolerated violation at a time.

We would want to dismiss the recent daring raid by goons on a public establishment, in broad daylight, as an isolated act of madness. We may want to consider the recent blocking of Thika Road by armed groups as just another bizarre incident. But they are not. They are pointers to a dangerous pattern that has been quietly taking root before our very eyes.

The growing boldness with which 'goonism' is being made a part of our politics should concern every right-thinking Kenyan. This is not about political affiliation, ethnic loyalty or personal preference. Some things go beyond our partisan thinking. National security is one of them.

For a while now, we have watched sponsored criminals attack churches, public gatherings and political rallies in broad daylight with no fear of possible consequences. During demonstrations, we have seen questionable people operating alongside security officers unleash violence on ordinary citizens going about their business.

We have seen these groups, masquerading as vigilantes, take over our streets in the name of protecting businesses. Just a few weeks back, we watched in shock as they raided a church to disrupt a public engagement that was ongoing. These are not mere coincidences.

What should unsettle every one of us is not just the violence but our growing acceptance of it as part of politics. It should worry us that our political competition is shifting from ideas and service delivery to intimidation and use of brute force. It should be a major concern when leaders resort to silencing alternative voices because they have nothing far superior to persuade their constituents with.

Even more worrying is the willingness of citizens to participate in this madness. It should concern every young person when a politician or any other person for that matter, offers them money to abandon honest work to go harass fellow Kenyans.

It should come off as contempt for their lives when the politicians who cannot engage in crucial discourses that will ensure job creation for the youth have ready resources to finance violence. It is selfish that they send them into violent confrontations knowing fully well that quality medical care remains beyond the reach of many ordinary Kenyans.

There are always lessons from history. Nigeria's experience with political thuggery demonstrates how dangerous this path can become. For years, politicians armed and financed gangs to intimidate opponents and influence elections.

But once elections ended, many of these groups did not simply disappear. They evolved into sophisticated criminal networks involved in armed robbery, kidnapping and extortion, becoming a security threat even to the very political class that had once used them.

The danger is that these groups eventually acquire an identity of their own. You cannot call off violence at a whim. When young people begging for purpose are given one, even the wrong one, they hold on to it. If it is no longer about politics, they will find new causes, new financiers and even worse, new victims.

Politics and politicians come and go. Today's political giants were, only a few years ago, unknown names. That is the nature of politics. Our country, however, is permanent. Kenya will outlive every political career, every administration and every election cycle. We cannot gamble the stability of our nation on the fragile egos of leaders who cannot tolerate differing views.

We can’t afford to take this path as a country. The law must be seen to be firmly applied, without fear or favour against anyone involved in planning, financing and executing political violence. Our courts must ensure swift accountability regardless of status, position or title.

We all have a moral duty to protect this place we call home. We must reject the normalisation of 'goonism' today otherwise, we will spend years trying to contain the monster we entertained and allowed to grow.

- Ms Wekesa is a development communication specialist